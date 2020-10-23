Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Dundas City Council. Candidates John Cruz and Kimberly Hildahl did not return the Northfield News' questionnaires.
What is the most pressing issue facing Dundas right now?
Luke Swartwood: I feel the biggest issue facing Dundas currently is ensuring the city planning is on par with the growth the city has seen over the last 3 years. To me this means making sure the city departments are able to provide adequate services for the increase in population in regard to public works, law enforcement, etc. With the increase in new housing and new business, the city has also seen an increase in tax base which means our city services should be growing with the demand of these services we require. The city has done a good job thus far, but the next step I would help plan to keep budgeting for the future expected growth to ensure we are providing services that meet the residents needs, because I will listen to those needs.
John McCarthy: The most pressing issue facing Dundas is to preserve a small-town atmosphere while managing growth. This will include improving the physical connections between the older residential/commercial area along the Cannon River and the newer residential development in Bridgewater Heights. Improving and expanding the downtown commercial area along with encouraging appropriate development of nearby areas will help to maintain the “small-town” feeling. Development of the many parks in Dundas will provide additional opportunities to attract both residential and commercial growth. Connecting with a comprehensive trail system is an important part of making the city user friendly. It is important the city continue to recognize the uniqueness of the Cannon River and the history of a pioneer milling community which had a major impact on the development of of the industry in the region.
Luke La Croix: The most pressing issue in Dundas is communication. In today’s world, it should be easy for the residents of Dundas to access information about upcoming city projects, plans and City Council topics. Communication is a two-way street, therefore it’s equally important that Dundas residents can readily be heard by City Council members, because their opinions also shape the future of our city. As our city grows, the council needs a more fluid and open method to hear the voices of residents they represent.
What approach do you suggest the city should take in remaining financially solvent through COVID-19? Combating any corresponding decrease in Local Gov. Aid funding?
JM: Due to prudent planning and spending by past city councils, the city is in great financial shape. The financial impact of COVID-19 is difficult to assess without timely information, so the council will have to monitor the finances very closely. This may include re-prioritizing and delaying planned expenditures as information on the impacts of the pandemic and potential adjustment of LGA payments becomes available. These are serious policy decisions which need to be communicated to the citizens in a understandable and timely manner.
LL: Being financially solvent through any challenge, including COVID-19, means balancing income with expenses. Sometimes it’s possible to increase income while other times expenses need to be cut. The tax revenue from small, local businesses is crucial to our city. Dundas has great space available downtown and in the surrounding areas. I will support current and future small business owners so the climate of Dundas is a business-friendly one. Another side of remaining financially solvent can be cutting expenses. The city owes it to its residents to make sure public funds are used reasonably and responsibly since the taxes it collects are always hard-earned and therefore should be treated with great respect.
LS: I would suggest the city take advantage of any available funding through the CARES act to use towards preparation and supplies to get through COVID-19 as necessary. This means to make sure they fully understand what can be done and purchased to help build the city's resilience today and in the future. I would also advise that other spending be utilized wisely in times of uncertainty and analyze all unnecessary spending until we are confident we are through the hardest times until things get back to a new normal.
Where do you see Dundas being in five to 10 years? How do you plan to achieve that vision?
LS: I foresee playing a role in maintaining Dundas’s steady growth in both new housing development as well as new businesses. I plan to support the next phase of continued growth and help the city become a destination for families looking for a great community while ensuring the city is able to provide services necessary for our growth at the same time. I also plan to help find more ways attract new businesses to Dundas which will assist the growth and maintain a healthy community for all of us.
LL: Dundas can and will continue to grow with both new residential development and new businesses. This growth will not only bring new people to the community but it will harbor new services from local businesses. Responsible oversight is required to ensure the services promised from the city are still provided to current residents and businesses. I love new ideas but will also remain grounded with fair policies.
JM: The city's growth plan calls for continued residential development in the Bridgewater Heights area and on its northwest side. County Road 1 and Trunk Highway 3 offer opportunities for more intensive commercial and industrial development. I will work to maintain a good mix of housing and business. In my various duties, I have been involved in economic development for over 30 years. Seeing and understanding what has and what has not worked will assist me in helping Dundas achieve the vision of a growing vibrant community.
What do you believe is the role of city government?
LL: Local government is meant to assist, and doesn’t rule. It plays a large role in people's day-to-day life, but unfortunately is often overshadowed by state and federal happenings. The best way for local government to be successful is to get as much input from its residents as possible. Being a Dundas small business owner, I know that my customers and their satisfaction are the backbone of my business. Without customers, I’m not in business. This shapes my belief about local government: that residents and local businesses are the backbone in Dundas. Taxpayers need to be satisfied with the cost and services that city government is responsible to provide.
JM: City government should work to reflect and maintain the values of the residential and commercial citizens of the community it represents. This includes providing the level of service the community desires at an price that is affordable to the rate payer. As a person who has prepared, approved and been responsible for the implementation of budgets, I understand the responsibility to be a good steward of other people's money.
LS: I believe the role of city government is to make decisions for what’s best for the city. It starts with doing what’s right for the residents in the community while ensuring the city runs smoothly day in and day out. This means to provide city services that meet the needs of the residents today and into the future. These decisions are big and small that affect all aspects of the community from plowing our city streets, maintaining our boulevards, law enforcement, spending tax dollars and everything in between.
What makes you uniquely qualified to hold this position?
JM: In addition to my knowledge of Dundas, my 30-plus years as the owner/operator of a small distribution business, years of working for others and being self employed and 40-plus years of public service have given me an understanding of how good business practices can be applied in the public sector. I have seen both business and local government from both sides of the table as an employee, an employer, a policymaker and administrator of policy. My work with other local governments as a board member of a sewer district and a joint airport commission prepares me to assist the city as it further develops. I would be honored to serve you as a council member of the city of Dundas.
LS: My vested interest in our community. I live here, raise my family here, my kids go to school here, we participate in activities here, and we worship here so I live and breathe in this community. I also believe my experience in my professional career gives me unique perspective to be a council member. I spend my day working as the "middleman" between manufacturers and retailers ensuring business runs smoothly between the two while also trying to increase sales and build and maintain relationships at the same time. This requires a balanced approach to keep both sides happy on a daily basis. I feel this relates to City Council very closely, being in the middle of the city and the residents, and I would use the same approach if elected to City Council.
LL: Much of my personal and business life happens in Dundas, where I live, work, and worship. My family and my business are happy to be here and appreciate the small-town feel. I have no government experience outside of being a taxpayer, which makes me an excellent representative of the people, whom the government is there to serve. I believe I can bring fresh ideas and insights to the council, and help make this town thrive. I’d be humbled and honored to receive your vote.