Northfield Hospital and Clinics announced Wednesday senior staff and directors will immediately take a 10% pay cut and some staff will have temporary leaves of absence starting Sunday to manage financial losses brought by COVID-19 preparation.
According to a release from the hospital, the cuts come as the hospital system is losing approximately $1 million per week, between lost revenue from normal operations, and coronavirus-related preparation. Money to cover the losses comes from financial reserves Northfield Hospital and Clinics has built over decades. The hospital system has not released who will take leaves of absence.
The changes are expected to be re-evaluated at the end of May.
“Like many other medical centers, we are committed to the mission of protecting our community, but at the same time we need to be mindful of the financial realities,” said hospital system CEO Steve Underdahl. “I am heartsick to take this action at a moment when NH+C’s team has made heroic efforts to get us ready for the COVID-19 impact. It is our intention to call people back to work as soon as possible.”
Northfield Hospital and Clinics, which is owned by the city of Northfield, is reportedly working with state and federal government officials to prioritize COVID-19 relief funding for hospitals and health care workers.