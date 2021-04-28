The Dakota County Sheriff is investigating the death of a Minneapolis man whose body was found along the road in Castle Rock Township.
A release from the Sheriff's Office said it received a call about 9 a.m. April 26 from a passerby who found the body of Manuel Mandujano, 39, of Minneapolis, in a culvert under a field approach, approximately a mile east of Chippendale Avenue and 255th Street West.
Mandujano was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office which ruled his death a homicide. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Minneapolis Police Department on the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Sean Qualy at 651-438-4727 or submit it anonymously at bit.ly/3eD2m4m.