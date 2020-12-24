Local businesses leaders say though COVID-19 has had an inevitable adverse impact on revenue, staffing levels have remained somewhat consistent.
They attribute that to decisions being made by employees and the community around safety and help in purchasing face masks and face shields for small businesses.
Krin Finger, owner of downtown Northfield-based The Rare Pair, said her establishment has basically maintained full staffing throughout the pandemic, except for a couple former staff members whose health was compromised and opted not to return to work. She noted that she has been able to keep everyone at the shop employed. Some still work from home.
Finger's business now includes a lot of shop-by-phone services and curbside pickup to accommodate limited indoor capacity — 50% of the approximately 39 people the store can usually hold, a capacity she said also eases customer concerns related to the pandemic. On busy days, The Rare Pair staffs the door to ensure capacity isn’t exceeded. Finger added the store ensures customers stay 6 feet apart and has so far not had any issues relating to positive COVID-19 tests within the building
Though November was a tough month, sales so far in December have been “bustling,” due to a surge in those who are shopping local.
“It’s difficult to compare numbers this year compared to any other year,” Finger noted.
‘Not really getting out in public’
Heather Lohrmann, controller at Faribault-based food service supply manufacturer Faribo Manufacturing Co., noted “one or two” of the 14 workers the business employs were out sick as of last week. She said Faribo Manufacturing has avoided an outbreak of COVID because employees are “not really getting out in public,” and have smaller bubbles. Supervisors are advising anyone who is sick or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and call their doctors. Also, the relatively small workforce allows employees to stay more than 10 feet apart, and everyone wears masks.
However, Lohrmann said the pandemic’s impact on smaller restaurants and bakeries has drastically reduced business revenue. In April alone, Faribo Manufacturing revenue was 70% lower than normal. Those numbers have steadily improved ever since but are still comparatively low.
“I am just actually thankful we are a small company right now,” Lohrmann said.
Meier: Businesses successfully navigating any staffing challenges
To Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President/CEO Brad Meier, however, staffing issues for businesses around the area during the pandemic are inevitable.
“Most of them, at least with any size that have several higher-level employees have had to deal with that,” he said.
Meier noted most businesses have managed to navigate such challenges. He mentioned the Department of Health’s recent statement that businesses have done a good job with spacing, distancing and masking requirements. He said any spread of the virus is likely happening when employees carpool together, in a home setting or in other non-work ways.
To help keep employees of Owatonna businesses safe from the disease, the Chamber has worked with the volunteer group Shields of Steele to make plastic face shields and produced sanitizer kits for distribution to frontline health care workers and first responders. Also, the organization has received a shipment of disposable masks from the state for distribution to smaller businesses through JumpStart Owatonna, Viracon and Gandy Co.
JumpStart Owatonna also provided grants to 45 area businesses to help them during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped again in November, down to 4.4% from 4.6% in October, according to numbers released Dec. 17 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The unemployment rate decline in Minnesota was due to people moving into employment. November employment data were gathered before Nov. 21, when in-person service at restaurants and bars was temporarily paused and fitness and entertainment centers were temporarily closed to slow the spread of the virus.
Six sectors lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, four gained jobs and Mining and Logging held steady.
Losses were greatest in Leisure & Hospitality, down 10,400 jobs or 5%, followed by Information, down 600 or 1.5%, Construction, down 1,500 jobs or 1.2%, Manufacturing, down 1,900 jobs or 0.6% and Trade, Transportation & Utilities, down 1,200 or 0.2% in November.
Financial Activities led the sectors in job gains, adding 2,100 jobs in November followed by Professional & Business Services, up 1,900 jobs or 0.2%, Education & Health Services, up 1,200 jobs or 0.2% and Other Services, up 100 jobs or 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Mining & Logging held steady.