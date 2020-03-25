At Faribault Child Care Center, Owner Dahir Sadik has reached a crisis point, having been forced to lay off more than half of his staff as the number of children they take care of has plummeted from around 70 to approximately 20 as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
A significant number of parents are teachers now working from home.
“We have lost a lot of business on that,” he said.
Sadik is one of many business owners across the region who are grappling with an uncertain economic and social future as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the country and governments ponder how to balance the needs for public health and a healthy economy.
The child care center has offered laid off employees help on filing for unemployment benefits.
“We are doing everything we can,” Sadik said.
To combat the crisis, he suggested the government step in to help small businesses, especially in Greater Minnesota, where there was a pre-existing child care shortage.
‘It’s concerning’
Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said he is worried businesses could remain closed for an extended time, with some eventually closing their doors permanently.
“It’s concerning,” he said. “We know that this is going to last for a period of time, and businesses are already closed as part of state closures.”
“That is a loss for our community, for sure,” he added. “Small businesses are our identity and our backbone, and we don’t want to lose them.”
In the meantime, Meier said the Chamber is focused on providing resources to businesses in need and promoting loans available through the Small Business Administration.
He said he’s confident the local economy will rebound following the outbreak, which came at a time Owatonna was welcoming a Costco distribution facility, Minimizer plant and a Rise Modular developer facility. Together, those projects are estimated to create nearly 400 new jobs. Although delays are possible, Meier anticipates the projects will eventually move forward.
He noted local business Cybex has donated 200 face masks and Black Forest Ltd. has given 300 to local health systems as they seek to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Medical professionals uncertain of how long the outbreak will last
According to Mayo Clinic Health System, which has locations in Faribault, St. Peter, Le Sueur, Waseca, Kenyon and Owatonna, the future timeline of the pandemic is unknown.
“One possibility is that this would become what’s called an endemic community transmissible disease,” said Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research group. “SARS did not go that way. SARS disappeared and we don’t know exactly why. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is one where there continues to be zoonotic transmission and small outbreaks here and there. What this one will do, we don’t know. I think what we can say is that coronaviruses are here to stay. We’ve had three novel coronaviruses in the last 18 years. It will happen again.”
“One of these three things is going to happen with this new coronavirus, and we will have to see over time which of these it will be,” added Mayo infectious disease specialist Pritish Tosh.
Northfield Hospital + Clinics CEO Steve Underdahl said it is “impossible” to know how long the pandemic will last but is aware of the assumption that the Midwest could be several days behind the East and West coasts.
“The prediction modeling, as I understand it, is evolving daily,” he said. “What people can do is assume the virus is here now. Take precautions as if you have been infected: Stay home, wash your hands often and well, avoid contact with others to limit your risk of getting or spreading the virus.”
Underdahl said the health system has not seen an influx of patients and has worked with the community to keep people away if they do not have an urgent medical situation.
“We want folks to know that we are still available to care for them if they are sick or injured,” Underdahl said. “We have worked hard in the past weeks to find ways to separate people with respiratory illness from others in order to treat all patients in the best setting for them.”
He added the health system has an emergency response system that has helped them quicken their readiness and a “top-notch supply chain team that’s making sure we have not only PPE (personal protective equipment) but all the other supplies we might need for an extended effort. So for now, we are in pretty good shape.”