“There’s something there that wasn’t there before” on the stage of the Paradise Center for the Arts Friday and Saturday: local youth acting out the parts of living objects, a damsel in distress, and a complex beast.
A youth production put on by the Marquee Children’s Theatre, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” involves the acting talents of 34 children and teens. The show premieres at 7 p.m. Friday and continues with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paradise. The final performance includes ASL interpretation.
Director Rachel Haider, of Northfield, encourages those planning to attend to take downtown road construction into account when traveling to PCA. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for audience members.
Haider, who runs the Purple Door Youth Theatre program in Northfield, is a first-time director for Marquee Children’s Theatre. “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” was originally scheduled for July 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19 before auditions were held, she said.
Evelina Caldera, of Faribault, 12, plays the lead role of Belle, a bookworm trapped in the Beast’s castle.
“It’s been very fun,” Caldera said. “Three weeks is definitely harder to perform a show, but I think it will be good. I’ve made a lot of new friends. I was very surprised when I got Belle because I’m so young.”
Caldera said Belle is the biggest role she’s landed. She recently performed as part of the ensemble in “Frozen Jr.” at PCA earlier in the summer. Her favorite part of playing Belle, she said, is “being able to be in a lot of the show and being able to sing and dance.”
Opposite Belle is the role of the Beast, performed by 17-year-old Noah Miller, also of Faribault. “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” marks his first Marquee Children’s Theatre show and his first show at the PCA.
“It’s been fantastic,” Miller said. “The costume is a little heavy, but for it being my first time, I’d say it’s going pretty good.”
A long-time fan of the Disney Renaissance (the period from 1989 to 1999), Miller said what he likes most about “Beauty and the Beast” is the redemptive qualities of the Beast, who tries to right his wrongs in the film and show.
As for the Marquee Children’s Theatre experience, Miller said he likes “acting in general.”
“I was always the quiet one, but it feels great to let loose,” he said.
For Addison Young, of Owatonna, 13, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is his second performance at the Paradise, where he previously acted in the ensemble in “Frozen, Jr.” Now, he plays the comical candlestick Lumiere.
“It’s a little bit hard because I have to get a French accent in there, but otherwise it’s not hard,” Young said. “The whole crew made it easy.”
Haider said her “amazing staff” is a “young but hardy crew” composed of theater people who once acted in her children’s theater productions and came back to do the sound, choreograph the show and manage the stage production.
The young people involved in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” are “very hard working,” she said.
“It’s a whirlwind to put on a full Disney Junior show in three weeks from start to finish,” Haider said. “They had to be really present in every rehearsal. I think getting going, they have a sense of the many different aspects of a show, how it all has to work together and their piece of the whole is crucial.”