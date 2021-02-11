Organizers say a new collaboration will bring chicken raised in a healthy way to Northfielders, a product they say benefits the consumer and the environment.
Blue Nest Beef, a direct-to-door meat delivery startup, and Regeneration Farms, a locally owned organization supporting a network of regionally organized producer pools and relatively small family farms, announced the partnership last month. The plan allows for the product produced through Regeneration Farms Tree-Range Chicken, to be available for purchase and delivery through Blue Nest Beef. The chicken will be available at Just Food Co-op.
“Tree-Range Chicken puts birds back where they belong,” according to a press release. “These slower-growth birds are raised in small flocks under a regenerative system that integrates trees and crops with poultry production.”
“The system also supports better bird health, as well as consistently better quality and taste."
Blue Nest Beef launched its lineup of regenerative grass-fed beef in 2019.
“The big idea of regenerative agriculture is to grow food in a way that isn’t just less bad, but that creates more good,” said Russ Conser, Blue Nest co-founder and CEO. “Having started with beef produced in a way to help birds, the principles of Tree-Range Chicken are the same. Both systems allow land to produce more food in a healthier way.”
According to the release, Tree-Range Chicken’s production strategy is built on small family farms as being part of a larger collective, “resulting in more prosperous livelihoods through scaling and reducing risks.
Northfielder Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, co-founder of Regeneration Farms, compared the natural habitat of chickens to a forest.
“Trees provide chickens protection from predators and have several other upsides,” he noted. “In turn, chickens amplify nutrient cycling while providing economic and ecological benefits.”
Latest project for Northfielder
Haslett-Marroquin, who has lived in Northfield since 2006, owns a 75-acre farm along Hwy. 19, east of the city. To him, the collaboration allows small farmers, who individually have limited impact, become a main part of regenerative poultry production.
Regenerative Agriculture Alliance received a $250,000 grant in February 2020 to plan and design a poultry processing plant and industrial park to serve a group of chicken farmers who use the regenerative model. The Alliance works with chicken farmers to grow hazelnuts, perennials, cover crops and small grains to feed the chickens and provide more revenue.
Informed by indigenous practices, regenerative farming uses the chickens to support perennial plans by spreading nutrients as they range. A plant canopy provides shade and protection from predators. Haslett-Marroquin wants the Alliance to eventually produce 1 million pounds of hazelnuts and has plans for it to build an elderberry processing facility. A new Regenerative Agriculture Alliance facility is expected to process 1.2 million chickens each year with the potential for processing 10 million in the future.
Recently, Haslett-Marroquin said he brought large investors to the area, offering them an opportunity to shift capital for regenerative farming.
Haslett-Marroquin, who expects to have the first egg-laying operations set up by this fall, said regenerative farming is needed to reduce farming pollution. He noted agriculture is responsible for 40% of carbon dioxide emissions, something he called “unnecessary,” and added that he believes the emissions are causing disruptions in the food supply as well as adverse economic and environmental impacts.
“There’s no downside to this,” he said of regenerative farming.