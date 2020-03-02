A local gym plans to move into an expanded location by next month, allowing more people who are looking to live an active lifestyle to have a place in Northfield where they can be individually trained.
Cannon Strength LLC is expanding from its current location, 120 Third St. W., near the Quarterback Club, into a larger facility at 2018 Jefferson Road near the James Gang Coffeehouse. The 3,500-square-foot facility has been vacant for six years and is being used to store worn-out restaurant and service industry equipment. Renovations are in the preliminary stages and are expected to be complete by next month.
The gym is owned by husband-and-wife duo Donovan Belcourt and Katelyn Sticha.
The EDA on Thursday approved a $5,000 micro-grant, which is through the EDA’s progressive business support program. Program grants are designed to strengthen emerging businesses and position them for future growth by helping to develop technical, management or marketing capabilities. Such grants can be used for leasehold improvements, gap financing and working capital.
Established in summer 2018, Cannon Strength, which has more than 40 members and is growing, expects to fix and replace ceiling parts and remove walls to open space. Expansion is expected to cost $20,000. Remaining project funding is projected to come from approximately $2,000 in cash-in-hand and an additional $17,000 from Community Resource Bank.
“The property is in a prime location, but is currently offering nothing of value to the city of Northfield,” Cannon Strength said in a loan request to the city. In the application, the fitness center stated it facilitates youth athlete success on and off the field.
“We have worked with athletes from a variety of Northfield sports, including hockey, skiing, volleyball and wrestling,” the company stated in the application. “However, our current facility is not large enough to safely and effectively train more than three to four athletes at a time.”
The company states the new facility will decrease the flow of youth athletes who travel to Twin Cities suburbs such as Lakeville, Burnsville, Edina to train. Cannon Strength has formed an internship program with the St. Olaf Exercise Science Department and in recent months has offered a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu program.
The business plans to invest $6,000 in new equipment, including a power rack, bike, weight plates and numerous other weightlifting tools. The club also offers programs to the general public, including a free Barbell Club, which meets at 5 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to lift weights.
EDA Treasurer Andrew Ehrmann said Cannon Strength seemed committed to the community customers who come through their doors. He noted the center seems to be focused on youth training, including having individual trainers.
“It’s an up-and-coming business in town that I wanted to support,” he said.
“That community that they’re bringing to their fitness business is an invaluable asset to strengthening our community.”
Ehrmann encouraged businesses interested in the grant program to look into it on the city's website.