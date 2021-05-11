In the United States of America, the Fourth of July is filled with patriotic celebrations including fireworks, barbecues and parades Norwegians share the need for similar celebrations for Syttende Mai (the 17th of May in Norwegian) with festivities including children's parades, marching bands, traditional costumes and ice cream.
Southern Minnesotans, too, celebrate the national day of Norway in variety of unique ways.
Though unable to host Syttende Mai activities last year, members of the Wanamingo community are excited to celebrate this year with traditional activities like the pancake breakfast hosted by the Lions Club, Norwegian meal (Swedish meatballs, rutabaga, mashed potatoes and gravy, and lefse) at JB's Tavern, Stevie B's Food Truck and city wide garage sales.
Beth Smith, a four-year resident of Wanamingo and one-year member of the Wanamingo Commercial Club, has learned that Syttende Mai is a big deal to her neighbors around town.
While handing out fliers for some of the activities taking place, Smith said she's heard "how the majority of the town is Norwegian and their heritage is important — right down to the food. We didn’t have (a celebration) last year due to COVID so I didn’t get to experience it firsthand but I know this year when I was handing out the fliers people were talking about how wonderful it is to have it back this year."
Newer additions, Smith says, have been the car show and silent auction, hosted by Beth Eliason of Flour Child Creations. This year, proceeds from the silent auction go to Marlene Malerich's Artists Scholarship Foundation.
Malerich, a resident of Wanamingo who died July 13, 2019, was known for her passion in helping others. According to her obituary, she was proud of her Norwegian heritage, loved lutefisk and lefse and was active in the Sons of Norway. She even visited the Sviggum family farm in Sognefjord, Norway, with her daughter in 2022.
Last July, Eliason announced the creation of the scholarship to benefit students of the arts studying all mediums, sculpture, painting, culinary and music.
Eleven cake trophies will be dispersed to the top 10 (sponsors' choice) and one peoples' choice award for the car show. Each cake will be decorated with the sponsor's logo who sponsored the cake.
Building connections
Zone 5 Sons of Norway Director Gloria Coulter, of Owatonna, said she was immersed in the Norwegian heritage at a young age. Quickly becoming a lover of lutefisk, Coulter said she found it important to learn about her heritage and feel the connections to her ancestors.
Coulter oversees 12 Sons of Norway lodges in southern Minnesota, including Kenyon Viking 487 in Kenyon and Nortonna 638 in Owatonna. She keeps in touch with all lodges and checks in on how they're doing, then reports it to the District 1, which serves the Sons of Norway members in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.
There are now 71 lodges in District 1, with about 837,000 members. Though classified as Sons of Norway, Coulter said the organization also includes all of Scandinavia: Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Members aren't required to be of Norwegian descent to join, Coulter said anyone with an interest is welcome.
Typically, the Nortonna Lodge celebrates Syttende Mai with a banquet. This year, the banquet will be combined with the June picnic, Coulter said. The meal typically consists of lefse, pork roast, cucumber salad, krumkaka cookies and other tasty desserts.
One of Coulter's first memories of the May 17th celebration includes a big picnic hosted by her grandparents.
"I remember how big that picnic table was," said Coulter with a laugh. "I was just a kid then, this was way back in the 50s. It's very important to [Norwegians] that's like their Fourth of July. They celebrate it quite regularly."
In general, Coulter believes it's important for everyone to learn about their heritage and where the roots of their families are from.
"It's part of who they are," said Coulter. "I think it's important to keep that up. Even though we live in America, it's nice to know where your (ancestors) came from."
Through volunteering at the Steele County History Museum, Coulter has found that there's a lot of people interested in learning about the history of local areas.
"It's a good way to connect what happened in the early years and help young people fill that part in their life," said Coulter. "It may not be as important for some young people, but as they get older they start asking questions."
Coulter is grateful to take part in the Sons of Norway organization, noting that it's an "awful good thing" to be able to relate to others with the same interests and get together. That is also one aspect that has been missing over the last year, as meetings have been put on hold due to the pandemic. She hopes that they will be able to soon have in-person meetings again. Meetings are typically held once a month and include a time to check in, sing together, eat dinner/dessert and listen to a speaker or some other form of entertainment.