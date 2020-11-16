Nothing’s settled, but two county officials are likely to see pay increases of 4% in 2021.
On Tuesday, Rice County Attorney John Fossum and Sheriff Troy Dunn made their annual appearance before the Board of Commissioner’s Personnel Committee to discuss their wages for the upcoming year.
Fossum, halfway through his second term, asked for an increase of 6.6% to 8% before amending that to 4% after Sheriff Troy Dunn made his request. That would equal $5,903 on top of Fossum’s existing salary of $147,576 annually. While he pointed out that union employees in his office will get two cost of living increases next year of 1.5% apiece and length of service increases between 3.6% and 5%, County Administrator Sara Folsted noted that the union the office’s assistant county attorneys belong to hasn’t yet come to terms on a contract.
He also mentioned anticipated increases in health insurance.
According to Folsted, county employees are expected to pay about 9% more for insurance in 2021. But, she pointed out, costs are still lower than in 2016 thanks to a a five-year contract that expires next year.
A chart provided to the committee listing the salaries of five county attorneys in counties with comparable populations showed Fossum’s 2020 earnings were on the lower end. Only Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh made less, though the difference was about $3,400. McIntosh oversees fewer assistant county attorneys, five to Fossum’s nine.
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien had the highest salary of the five, $165,136. There are eight assistant county attorneys in her office.
The document also showed salaries for chief public defenders ($161,399 for those with four plus years of experience) and first assistant attorneys in Scott and Dakota counties, $174,506 and $189,467, respectively.
Dunn, in his 11th year as sheriff and 32nd in law enforcement, based his request on cost of living and length of service increases as well as insurance costs for 2021.
“I don’t think it would be fair to ask for more due to COVID,” said Dunn, “even though our workload has increased.”
A 4% increase for Dunn would give him an additional $5,730 for an annual salary of $152,986 in 2021.
Dunn also requested three additional correction positions for his office. Corrections personnel are hard to find and hard to retain, he said, as the job is frequently used as a stepping stone to higher-paying jobs in law enforcement and related careers. In addition, new Department of Corrections regulations require a more hands-on approach to wellness checks for medium- and maximum-security inmates.
The new procedures would make the jail less secure during wellness checks if the second jailer needs to assist in another area and step away from closed-circuit cameras.
“If we don’t add these people I think we will face sanctions,” Dunn said, telling committee members, Commissioners Jeff Docken and Galen Malecha, that he anticipates the facility won’t be able to hold inmates for more than 72 hours should the board decline his request.
Dunn said he needs a minimum of two additional corrections positions, but would like three positions to give his office some “cushion.”
Other sheriff’s departments in Minnesota often have more positions than they need due to frequent turnover. And given discussion about a new, larger jail is about to come before the board, the Sheriff’s Office will need additional officers should a new facility get county board approval.
Dunn also worried about how the coronavirus may impact his department in the coming months.
“Who know what COVID’s going to bring,” he said.
The full Board of Commissioners is expected to take up the requests sometime next month.