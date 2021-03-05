Students from St. Olaf and Carleton College engaged in a statewide Divestment Day of Action” Friday, holding demonstrations on their respective campuses.
The events happened in collaboration and conjunction with other student-led divest campaigns across Minnesota. The goals of this day of action were to raise awareness about Line 3 and investment in the fossil fuel industry at large, and to urge statewide defunding of this destructive project.
At St. Olaf, the Climate Justice Collective (a student-led climate action organization) held a die-in, where over 200 students laid in Buntrock Quad for 18 minutes and 17 seconds, one second for each mile of the Line 3 Pipeline. Students from Climate Justice Collective, Abby Becker, Isaac Nelson and Andrea Burton, spoke about the importance of resisting Line 3, divesting from fossil fuels and reinvesting in climate justice through methods such as land-back reparations. Students also hung a series of banners throughout the quad and campus buildings containing messaging around St. Olaf’s investment in the fossil fuel industry and the destructive nature of the Line 3 pipeline.
Students from Divest Carleton and Sunrise Carleton rose early in the morning on Friday and occupied trees outside the college President’s house to stand in solidarity with Indigenous communities fighting Line 3 and to urge Carleton to divest from the fossil fuel industry. Another group of students held signs in solidarity below the tree sit.
“I am here today standing in solidarity with Indigenous communities whose lands and water and sovereignty are under attack because of the Line 3 pipeline," said Carleton student Aashutosha Lele. "I am here to demand that Carleton College move all its financial resources away from businesses that are the agents of colonial genocide and climate disaster.”
Imani Mosher, a student organizer with St Olaf's Climate Justice Collective, spoke to over 300 people gathered virtually at the divestment day of action rally:
“Enbridge brings in hundreds of workers to live in its man camps and build the pipeline, putting Indigenous women at an exponentially higher risk of experiencing violence. To Enbridge, these aren't problems. The extractive economy doesn’t value humanity and it doesn’t value the land. Fossil fuel infrastructure like Line 3 destroys the land for profit. From the barren Athabasca tar sands fields in Alberta, Canada, to the desecration of sacred wild rice lakes in the pipeline’s path in Northern Minnesota, it’s clear that Enbridge will do anything to secure its profits.”
Climate Justice Collective members submitted a policy proposal in early February calling for divestment from fossil fuels to St. Olaf’s Investment Committee. The committee plans to vote on this proposal at its next meeting in May.
In the meantime, St. Olaf College students and the Climate Justice Collective plan to continue to lobby in support of the divestment proposal and organize student resistance to Line 3.