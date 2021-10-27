Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Wednesday that Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, of Minneapolis, who was arrested on Oct. 25 after the vehicle he was driving on County Road 42 in Rosemount struck and killed 73-year-old bicyclist Dennis Dempsey, has been released pending further investigation, which includes, among other things, the crash reconstruction from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The case will be reviewed for potential charges after receipt by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office of the further investigation.
Dempsey, who had served as pastor at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville at the time of his death, had been pastor at the Church of St. Dominic for 15 years, ending in 2019. Dempsey was a revered member of the community who was particularly dedicated to the area's Latino residents.
“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends and the faith community of Dennis Dempsey for their great loss," said Keena.