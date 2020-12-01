Though Northfield Public Schools is undergoing unprecedented changes due to the worsening pandemic, Superintendent Matt Hillmann recently described positive steps undertaken by staff that he believes are improving the situation.
Hillmann’s comments came Monday during a virtual 2020 State of the Schools Luncheon, one week after the district completed its shift to distanced learning due to a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases in Rice County. During the speech, Hillmann spoke of the rapid spread of the virus over the last six weeks within Rice County. According to Rice County Public Health, 115 newly reported confirmed COVID cases were reported from Saturday alone. Rice County has had 36 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, an increase of five from the prior Wednesday. Twenty two deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities; 11 in private residences; and three in prison.
Prior to the shift, Northfield Middle and High School had been operating in a hybrid format with student learning part of the week from school and part of the week in a classroom. Elementary students had been learning exclusively in-person. The district also offered an online-only option, which more than 600 students used.
Despite the recent switch to distance learning, Hillmann said the district’s focus on ensuring school buildings were as safe as possible for students and staff during in-person learning was successful. He noted approximately 70 staff and students have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the school year — 1 to 1.5% of the total population. He added 10-14% of staff were gone on some days in November as the virus continued to spike throughout the country. In one instance, one positive test at a district elementary school led to 50 people quarantining for two weeks.
Hillmann anticipates staffing levels will be a significant factor in any future decision to shift away from distance learning. Finding substitute teachers has been an issue at Northfield Public Schools this year due to the relative age of the educators and their concerns over the virus.
Hillmann, who is responsible for making the decision to transition Northfield Public Schools between learning models, said he doesn’t want to make any changes until Rice County falls below a COVID infection rate of 50 people per 10,000 residents for multiple weeks — the state-recommended infection ratio of entering exclusively distance learning. As of Monday, the Rice County infection rate per 10,000 residents was more than 200. Hillmann said families are not responding to requests to inform officials of COVID cases within their homes.
To Hillmann, administrators have gained a greater understanding of the relatively low chance people have of contracting the virus in outdoor settings and therefore could shift more activities outside. Currently, outdoor and indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people following an executive order issued last month by Gov. Tim Walz to combat the spread of the virus.
After lower grades were observed at Northfield Middle School and Area Learning Center last spring during distance learning, Hillmann noted staff, working with the understanding that such problems were often seen in entire families, is reaching out to all immediate family members when they see one student struggle.
Hillmann credited staff for producing videos for distance learning at an “impressive” rate.
Career and college readiness
Following his approximately 40-minute address, Hillmann fielded questions from participants. He said distance learning is providing Northfield Public Schools with the unprecedented opportunity to train students on the digital environment, a platform they could continue using in the future as more businesses shift away from a brick-and-mortar setting during the pandemic.
Finances
Hillmann spoke glowingly of the work undertaken by Finance Director Val Mertesdorf following the onset of the pandemic to prevent any layoffs and keep the district’s bond rating at one of the highest levels across the state. Still, he noted the district will likely need to make budget decisions based on Northfield Public Schools not receiving approximately $440,000 in previously anticipated revenue after nearly 70 students opted not to enroll this year due in part to concerns about COVID. Also, the district is grappling with a reduction in the number of people filling out free and reduced prices program paperwork.
Anti-racism
Northfield Public Schools has committed to an anti-racism approach, which encourages adherents to act against perceived instances of racism, systemic racism and racial oppression.
Hillmann said though Northfielders might feel sheltered from such injustices, the city is not immune. He spoke of two cards with racist messages Bridgewater Elementary School Principal Nancy Antoine has received over the last 18 months.
“This is horrific,” Hillmann said. “This is terrible.”
On the flip side, Hillmann said local Native Americans told him they felt “very supported” with the School Board’s recent decision to rename Sibley Elementary School over the next 12 months as part of a broader policy banning any Northfield Public Schools-owned buildings from being named after an individual.
During the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, Sibley, according to a 2014 MNopedia article, bowed to public demands for a mass execution, set up a military commission that conducted brief trials of Dakota prisoners and approved death sentences for more than 300 of them.