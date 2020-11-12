Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann plans to ask district staff to update a school logo that includes a sword-bearing Raider that's been called racially and culturally insensitive no later than December.
Since its introduction in 1956, the Raiders logo has seen controversy. Between its connection to violence in the image of the sword, and the racial ties with the image’s Asian-appearing facial features, questions have been raised to the school and its administrators. The mascot is observable at any field, court or rink the Raiders use.
In February, Nicky Osterman, representing the Northfield High School Student Council told the School Board that he had spoken with Activities Director Joel Olson about the current mascot and how it doesn’t represent the James-Younger Gang’s 1876 robbery of the First National Bank.
Other schools have dealt with similar issues regarding their mascots. Owatonna High School, a fellow Big Nine school, changed its mascot from the Indians to the Huskies during in 1994. On the professional level, the Washington National Football League team this year ended its association with the Redskins name, a term deemed derogatory to Native Americans. The Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball squad has also faced backlash over its mascot in prior decades.
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said she supported changing the logo to strengthen the school district’s brand around the distinctive “N” and a new mascot. She noted the district will keep the Raiders name.
To Pritchard, the process will provide the community a chance to acknowledge history while supporting students. She noted COVID-19 and the related impacts on the school district temporarily shelved any discussion.
“It’s going to happen,” Pritchard said of the change.
School Board member Ellen Iverson, who did not to seek reelection, requested the board gauge the feelings of newly elected members Corey Butler and Claudia Gonzales George during the process.
Fellow School Board member Jeff Quinnell emphasized the logo is not used on school uniforms and is not considered to be a trademarked Northfield Public Schools symbol, adding that he wants to move beyond any discussion of racism and focus on working with Neuger Communications Group and Olson in developing a new mascot logo. Still, he said the mascot is thought to have been in honor of 1950s Northfield High School choir teacher Yosh Murakami, an Asian-American.
As of Nov. 10, a Change.org petition to keep the Raiders mascot, https://bit.ly/3kkTMIc, had generated 1,959 signatures.