Kristi Pursell expressed support for state Rep. Todd Lippert during a Tuesday night caucus, spoke highly of the legislation offered by DFLers across the state, including proposals for a MinnesotaCare buy-in, driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, “red flag” laws and efforts to have 100% clean energy by 2050, initiatives that have been met with Republican opposition.
The party needs to flip the state Senate to a DFL majority to ensure those policy objectives can be met, she said, and called on those in attendance to donate or volunteer for the Lippert campaign to stand in the “face of fear and division,” and be unified.
Pursell was just one of a large contingent of DFL party members filling the St. John’s Lutheran Church chapel Tuesday night. Other Rice County DFLers congregated at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale, Northfield Middle School, Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and Faribault Middle School. The political meetings, a staple throughout Minnesota, begin a months-long process to select candidates, determine party platforms and end in state elections that could shift the local political landscape.
The caucus presented the chance for party members to be selected as delegates for local conventions where legislative candidates are endorsed and delegates are elected to the state convention in late May in Rochester. Party members also worked to pass party resolutions and establish the party’s platform.
Rice County DFLers have a couple of state races to weigh in on. Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup are vying for the party’s endorsement to try to unseat incumbent Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake in Senate District 20, while Lippert, District 20B's first-term representative, is facing a re-election campaign against GOPer Josh Gare of Montgomery.
In a short address to caucus-goers at St. John’s, Sokup noted his background as a fourth-generation Rice County resident. He added his background as a business owner helps qualify him for the state House.
Sokup, who if elected, would be the first openly transgender member of the Minnesota Legislature, said he is running for office because the threat of climate change needs immediate attention.
“We actually need change that we can feel and we can see,” he said. Sokup also called for single-payer health care and a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. He advocated for supporting farmers and properly funding public schools.
Caucus-goer and DFLer Siena Leone-Getten, a Carleton College junior, also said she supports Lippert because he’s given of his time, and been open and honest about his work. To her, the most important attribute a politician can have is working for the common good.
On the national level, she said she plans to wait until this weekend’s South Carolina primary to finalize her decision but preliminarily supports candidate Elizabeth Warren because she believes Warren “can get work done” and is accessible to voters.
Rice County DFL Chairman Shawn Groth spoke highly of all the DFL candidates, adding he isn’t allowed to endorse because of his position and being chairman of a Senate district.
“All of our candidates are wonderful candidates, wonderful people,” he said of the three District 20 candidates. “They each have their own strengths. And we value all that they are bringing to the table. We’re going to be lucky with our nominee no matter who it is out of the three. I’m not worried at all about any of them.”
Although the attendance at the Middle School was lower than in previous years, Groth said he expects the March 3 presidential primary to be larger than in previous election cycles.
“There’s just a lot of energy and excitement about this year,” he said. “A lot of people that are focused on supporting our DFL candidates from presidential candidates down. We’re looking to put in the hard work that it will take to win the seats.”
Faribault
With the party united firmly behind President Trump, Tuesday night’s Republican caucuses weren't as controversial as in years past. Still, 50 faithful party members congregated in the Faribault High School cafeteria for a night of organizing and shaping their party’s future.
Across Rice County about 125 loyal Republicans made it to caucus. Northfield caucus goers will play a key role in deciding which candidate wins the endorsement to take on Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, but for other races, the Republican candidates for November are largely set.
Turnout was a lot lower than in 2016, when more than 1,000 Rice County Republicans came out to caucus, many attracted by the Presidential straw poll. In Rice County and across Minnesota, then-candidate Donald Trump came in third, trailing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
This year provided a sharp contrast, with caucus goers showing strong and nearly unanimous support for Trump. An MPR News/Star-Tribune poll released on Sunday showed the President’s approval rating in Minnesota at 92% among self-identified Republicans.
The caucuses take place as the state readies for next week’s Presidential primary, the first since 1992. Early voting has been underway for more than a month and several candidates have visited Minnesota in recent weeks.
On the Republican side, President Trump is the only name on the ballot. On the DFL side there are nearly 15 candidates, but recent polling suggests two have broken away from the pack: the home state favorite, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Given all of the attention paid to the primary, it’s possible that some party members may not even have realized the Caucus was still taking place. However, turnout was comparable to 2018, when there were several contested nomination races.
Party members spent the evening debating resolutions to the party’s platform, as well as electing delegates to county and district conventions. Thanks to the low turnout, nearly everyone who wanted to become a delegate was able to.
Caucuses were held in Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale, with Rice County’s other cities and townships divided between the locations. In Faribault, the caucus was convened by local party stalwart Travis McColley.
McColley has faithfully attended his caucus for a decade, but this was his first time leading the process. He said that the caucus provides a unique opportunity for ordinary citizens to not just vote, but truly get involved in their party.
“What we’re going to be doing here is deciding which direction the Republican party will go in,” McCauley said. “Anybody who wants to be part of that can be.”
Written statements were read from Rep. Jim Hagedorn and former Rep. Jason Lewis, who’s challenging Sen. Tina Smith. Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka made a video for the Caucus praising the work of Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault and ending with words of support for the President.
Both of the area’s representatives also were on hand for at least part of the caucus. Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, spoke and then caucused, while Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, spoke and traveled down to Owatonna, which he also represents.
Daniels took the opportunity to discuss his work at the capitol. This session he’s serving on three committees: Education, Higher Education, and Greater Minnesota Jobs and Economic Development.
Daniels has several requests in advance of this year’s bonding bill, including measures to help Faribault’s Academies for the Deaf and Blind. Daniels’s son is a graduate of the Academy for the Deaf, and he’s been a particularly determined champion of the Academies over his time in St. Paul.
Daniels is serving his third term in the legislature, but last year was his first as a member of the minority caucus. That’s forced legislators of all sides to work across party lines in order to get bills passed.
Daniels touted his record of working across the aisle, noting that most of his bills have both Republican and DFL co-sponsors. Although he’s comfortable working across party lines, Daniels said he’s thankful that his party enjoys the majority in the Senate.
“There are bills that are horribly written, have a horrible idea and would have horrible results,” Daniels said. “Fortunately, most of them don’t get through, and when they do, Sen. Jasinski (and the Senate Republican majority) have been our goalie.”
Republicans have controlled the Senate since 2017, when they won a bare 34-33 majority. That expanded to 35-32 in 2019, when Republicans won a special election in northern Minnesota for a seat previously held by Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick Township.
Jasinski picked up one of those seats from the DFL in 2016, defeating former Sen. Vicki Jensen, DFL-Owatonna. He’s since ascended to the position of Assistant Majority leader, giving him a role in negotiating with the Governor and other legislative leaders over key legislation.
Jasinski said that with the state enjoying a surplus, Senate Republicans will push hard to reduce taxes. In particular, Republicans want to exempt Social Security income from income tax and bringing the state into line with Section 179 of the tax code with regard to exempting proceeds made from the trade-in of farm and other industrial equipment.
“We have replenished our rainy day fund, which is important, because there’s always going to be a downturn coming in the economy and we need to be fiscally responsible,” he said. “But we’ve overtaxed you and we’re going to get that money back to you.”