Todd Thompson knew he had to do something.
The Northfield singer/songwriter, who followed the numerous media reports presented in the days following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, initially thought penning a song to honor Floyd’s memory would have been too difficult.
After pondering the idea for a bit longer, hearing the positive comments Floyd’s family made about their loved one, and realizing that the U.S. had not sufficiently moved toward a racially equity society, Thompson decided to write the song, “George,” after the man who has in death gained worldwide notoriety and sparked numerous calls for societal change.
“I was moved by the statements his family made,” Thompson said. “On a human level, how could one person do that to another human being?"
Thompson aimed for his disappointment and the continued plight of Black Americans to creep into the song, which discusses Martin Luther King Jr. and other historic civil rights-era figures. The five-minute piece is intended to help heal the wounds left by Floyd’s death and call for an end to racial injustice.
The video features photographs and murals of Floyd, mainly in the Twin Cities area, and of the protests that followed his death. The music video has received approximately 1,500 views on Facebook and YouTube.
“It’s fun to listen to,” Thompson said of the song. “We’ve worked hard to craft it well, to use many musical styles, lyrics.”
The song turned out to be more of a tribute to Floyd than a protest piece. Thompson was aware that Floyd had been a hip-hop artist in Houston, and even though rap wasn’t in line with Thompson’s previous work, he wrote the song from the perspective of a white Minnesotan. At 64 years old, Thompson lived through the civil rights era.
“I remember back when, a few years ago, there was the unrest in Ferguson after (Michael Brown) was killed, that I remembered being disappointed that I felt like nothing had changed, we’d learned nothing, gained nothing, still were where we were 50 years ago,” he said.
Although Floyd had times of trouble throughout his life, including multiple criminal convictions, Thompson said the man seemed to have left a positive impression on his friends and others he interacted with.
Although Thompson hasn’t spoken directly with the Floyd family about the song, he has sent the piece to some Twin Cities residents and hopes to eventually show the Floyd family his work.
Northfielder Steve Jennings, a professional musician who played drums on the song, co-produced the piece with Thompson. His wife, Pauline Jennings, sang vocals. In doing so, the couple felt the song would call attention to the need for racial equity.
“This was so important, both of us felt,” said Pauline Jennings.
“Much of my work as a musician has been because of my relationship with Black musicians, so it struck home, it struck my heart in a way that I was curious and I was looking for ways that I could express myself and/or contribute,” Steve Jennings said.
Self-reflection
While writing the song, Thompson also had the chance to reflect on his own racial views and perspectives.
“It became kind of an anthem for change in a way at the end,” he said.
To Thompson, Northfield’s relative insulation from such racial strife only intensifies the need to take substantial action to address the problem.
“Even though I’m a guy who doesn’t consider myself a racist, because of my place in the world, I participate in a racist culture, racist system that doesn’t make me feel so good,” he said. “That made me want to do something to change that.”
The death of Floyd is somewhat personal to Thompson. He used to live near the Powderhorn Park neighborhood where Floyd was killed.
Although Thompson is aware that systemic racism is tough to effectively address, he wishes people would pause and understand that they could learn more about the issue. He called for others to become educated on the topic by reading and having an open mind when discussing racism with other races and ethnicities.
“Nobody is too old to change,” he said of the approach people should take to racism. “Nobody’s too smart that they can’t learn something new — especially around an issue like racism.”
Through Thompson’’s work, Steve Jennings said he could, for the first time, place his effort and energy into advancing a social justice message.
“George” has also encouraged conversations centering around race and, to Jennings, acknowledgement of the presence of white privilege and male privilege.
Pauline Jennings said although people can also march for social justice and raise money for politicians who support the Black Lives Matter movement, she also views telling the story about Floyd’s death as an important component of the drive for equality.
“We wanted to use what we did best to bring our voice into the social justice fight,” Pauline Jennings said.
“It’s so far from being understood,” she added of racism. “It’s so simplified by white brothers and sisters so often. We, as white citizens, need to listen to our Black and brown and gay brothers and sisters.”
An artistic background
Thompson is a longtime artist who has mainly done so as a hobby. He has lived in Northfield since 1989 and previously taught at Arcadia Charter School and in Cannon Falls.
He started writing songs 35-40 years ago and initially penned children’s music and songs for his church, Minnehaha Communion Lutheran in Minneapolis. Most of his work has been bluegrass music. Thompson has worked with Northfield Justice Choir Director Dan Kallman on the song, “We Have a Vision,” a piece that also touches on social justice.
Most recently, with the advent of COVID-19, Thompson and his friends have produced light-hearted videos, mainly consisting of remakes from old songs but with new words.
Steve Jennings said the first “George” demo he heard was more serious than any other his friend had produced over the approximately three decades they’ve known each other.
“It spoke to me, where I wanted to be able to help Todd make it the best I could be,” he said.
His wife agreed.
“He’s a good songwriter,” she said of Thompson.
“It’s brilliant,” she said of the song.