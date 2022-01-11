From the wide window on the north side of the Northfield public schools district office, health aide Deb Gottfried watches the four to five cars parked outside at the curb, while inside she monitors the 10 test readers.
Back and forth, in and out, from the warm to the cold, from the dry to the wet, over the ice, down the stairs, all with a smile on her masked and shielded face.
From 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. every weekday since the curbside clinic started on Nov. 1, 2021. Since the clinic opened through Friday, Jan. 7, Gottfried has tested 994 employees, students or staff of the Northfield public schools.
Except for Christmas break and one snow day, Gottfried operated the four-hour morning weekday clinic at 1400 Division St. S. by herself.
“Deb’s the superhero,” said Kim Briske, director of technical services for Northfield Public Schools. “She’s calm, kind and positive. Many people have commented how great Deb is.”
On Monday, Gottfried’s solo act became a duo when she was joined by health aide, Laura Turek.
Turek and Gottfried were learning how to maneuver around each other as they pivoted from the 10 chargers calculating the nostril-swabbed data, to the printer, to the laptop containing the scheduler’s personal details.
“We had to make sure Deb stays healthy and the clinic stays open,” Briske said. With first the Delta and lately the Omicron variants surging, the online sign up testing slots at 15-minute increments have consistently been at capacity. The scheduling system Briske designed can swab and test 35 to 37 cars a day.
Many times there are multiple people in a car so each person has to be registered by name, birthday and school.
Briske said that since the Northfield Public Schools’ clinic was the only free testing in town, she does not see the number of users declining in the near future.
“I don’t see an end date in sight right now,” Briske said. “We want to be running as long as it is needed.”
Gottfried said she remembered only three times in two months did the people who signed up for testing fail to show up at the given time.
She said most of the time the people getting tested are “so appreciative” of the free health service. Only twice has she been yelled at by people angry at either receiving a positive result or frustrated by the tough situation a positive result would put them in.
“I understand their frustration,” Gottfried said. “Some cry when the response is positive, especially if they are a single working parent worried how they’re going to balance a sick child at home.”
She said some days their emotions spill over and affect her. “One day a person gave me a candy bar as thanks and I started crying.”
Asked how she stays healthy running out of a warm building and into the frigid temperatures, Gottfried said she wore snow pants last week. She wears a hat, either sneakers or boots, and an insulated medical cloak. But trying to keep her blue-gloved hands warm is a challenge.
Drivers and passengers are either waiting to be tested with the cue nasal swab rapid test or waiting the 15-20 minutes for the test results.