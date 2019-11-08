When U.S. Rep. Angie Craig lists her top five topics in Congress, impeachment isn’t among them.
She said most of her time revolves around five topics: the cost of health care and price of prescription drugs, career skills and technical education, special education funding, support of family farmers and the 2nd District’s transportation and infrastructure needs.
Since taking office in January, Craig said she has authored 15 bills and co-sponsored 289 — 80% of which have both Democratic and Republican sponsors.
She’s excited that a bill to “finally” allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices has been voted out of committee, though its fate beyond the House of Representatives is unclear.
“Big Pharma’s already hitting me on this,” said Craig, a former senior vice president of global human resources for St. Jude Medical Inc. “They’re already running ads against me because I’m standing up to Big Pharma in Congress.”
Her own bill to reduce health insurance premiums through reinsurance — reimbursements that protect insurers from very large claims — has also passed in committee, Craig said.
“It’s actually a Republican idea in Minnesota, and it is now a bipartisan bill in the Congress,” said Craig, who co-chairs the health care task force of the New Democrat Coalition, a group of moderate House Democrats.
Craig said her name is on nearly 50 bills to lower drug and insurance costs. She supports more generic drugs in the marketplace.
“And I support a public option” for health insurance, Craig said. “I think we ought to give people the option to buy into a public plan like Medicare, but I don’t believe we should force people into it.”
She serves on the House agriculture, small business, and transportation and infrastructure committees.
“The freshmen were literally knocking each other down to get on that committee, because we all believed 10 months ago that a major infrastructure bill was going to be possible working with the administration,” Craig said. “I’m disappointed that we haven’t been able to come together to do that.”
But she said she remains optimistic. If the economy tips into recession, infrastructure spending would be a needed stimulus, Craig said.
She said she’s proud of joining with Minnesota 8th District Republican Rep. Pete Stauber to support the Individuals with Disabilities Education Full Funding Act, which would fund Congress’ commitment to paying 40% of special education costs. Craig said she and Stauber, who both have a child with special needs, bonded at a freshman retreat.
“That started the conversation, which started the relationship, which has now resulted in a little friendly competition where we challenged one another to see how many co-sponsors we can get on the bill,” Craig said, adding that the bill is going to get a committee hearing this session.
Her service on the agriculture committee is rooted in part in family history, said Craig, who was born and raised in rural Arkansas. Her grandfather lost his job as a farm foreman during the 1980s farm crisis.
“There’s so much that we could be doing, I think, to make sure that rural America and our ag economy can grow and thrive,” said Craig, noting that about three-quarters of her district is cropland. “That’s been one of my biggest focus areas.”
She’s a critic of Trump’s tariffs on China, saying the ensuing trade war has eviscerated the Chinese market for Minnesota soybeans, 60% of which used to be sold to China.
She backs the Seeding Rural Resilience Act, “essentially a mental health bill for rural America” at a time when farm bankruptcies are on the rise, Craig said.
“We knew this was coming because of the lack of markets,” she said. “All (farmers) want is a fair price and open markets. ... And they’ll tell you that day after day after day.”
Federal bailouts for farmers hurt by trade tensions make them “about half whole,” Craig said.
Negotiations between the administration and Democratic leaders on the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement, a replacement for the North America Free Trade Agreement, appear to be proceeding, Craig said.
“I’ve said from the start I want to get to yes on USMCA,” she said.
She opposes administration waivers allowing small oil refiners to bypass renewable fuels standards that boost the market for ethanol. “That, to me, is prioritizing oil executives over working families” in farming and ethanol refining, Craig said.