Scott Richardson was searching for his past.
A longtime Northfielder of Norwegian descent, Richardson wasn’t aware of many family stories or folklore surrounding his heritage and wanted to fill in some holes.
About 3½ years ago it dawned on him: he'c contact the Northfield-based Norwegian-American Historical Association, an organization some see as an undervalued part of the city’s extensive Norwegian background. Volunteers helped him understand data and read Norwegian.
Pleased with the assistance he got from NAHA, Richardson decided to become a member. He now serves on its board.
“One of the best kept secrets of Northfield,” he added of NAHA.
Considered one of the oldest and largest ethnic manuscript collections in the United States, the Norwegian-American Historical Association seeks to locate, collect, preserve and interpret the Norwegian-American experience. The organization’s archival collection includes an annual scholarly journal published in cooperation with University of Minnesota Press, books, ledgers, letters, photographs, periodicals, and other materials intended to “bring life to thousands of individuals, organizations, and businesses comprising the Norwegian diaspora in North America since migration began in the early 19th century.”
Due to the pandemic, NAHA boards have been closed since last March. The organization finished 2020 at approximately 85% of its revenue goal. However, the pandemic hasn’t been completely negative for the group. After its shift to Zoom-only programming, non-local members were able to participate.
NAHA has been on the campus of St. Olaf College since it was founded in 1925. Although both the organization and college are independent, they maintain close continuity on common causes. NAHA has its own board, governance and budgets.
The member-supported NAHA includes nearly 1,000 members in the U.S. NAHA Executive Director Amy Boxrud noted that especially in the summer, many people come to St. Olaf and do research.
NAHA archives are in the special collections area of Rolvaag Memorial Library. Boxrud noted NAHA is digitizing all of Norwegian-American novelist and St. Olaf professor Ole Rolvaag's papers after receiving a legacy grant and has all of his personal and professional papers in its archives.
NAHA also maintains a relationship with the independent organization NAHA-Norge, a group aiming to provide scholarly interests in Norwegian-American studies in Norway and encourage Norwegian contributions to the field of study.
Background
Northfield has a strong link to Norwegian-American heritage. St. Olaf was founded by Norwegian immigrants. According to the Library of Congress, Norway sent nearly 1 million of its residents to American between 1820 and 1920. By the 1840s, prospective immigrants could read a new magazine, Norway and America, a publication that published stories of Norwegians in the new world, and successful emigrants toured Norway, some sponsored by financial concerns in the U.S.
Immigration surged after the U.S. Civil War and followed many of the same patterns as the Swedish immigration that preceded it. By the end of the 1860s there were more than 40,000 Norwegians in the U.S., more than one-ninth of Norway’s total population. According to the Library of Congress, those immigrants, mostly rural families, made their way to the newly opened lands of the Midwest, settling in Minnesota and Wisconsin, then moving to Iowa, the Dakotas and sometimes the Pacific Coast. Norwegian immigration dropped off dramatically after the Immigration Act of 1924, and quickly slowed to the present pace of a few thousand a year.