Northfield High School Honors Art students will still be recognized in an approximately two-week art show beginning Friday through June 6.
The show has traditionally happened in person and is generally attended by hundreds. Students make food and punch, and celebrate with the public.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the prospect of a live show untenable.
Still, as a nod to the students, Northfield Arts Guild Visual Arts Manager Heather Lawrenz, Honors Art teacher Katherine Norrie and Northfield High School Visual Arts Teacher Karna Hauck plan to pick up student artwork from each home Wednesday and install it at the Arts Guild. The public will be able to view videos and photographs through the Arts Guild website, northfieldartsguild.org. Before the show ends, a virtual reception will be held for students and their families.
The Honors Art class consists of mainly seniors. They are selected through an application process and must have taken five arts classes to apply.
This year, there are 17 Honors Art students. Each student completes their own independent projects, bodies of work unique to their interests. The show is a culmination of that work and allows them to share their art, host a reception and have it hang in a gallery.
Norrie said she marvels at the perseverance of her class. She sees taking the class remotely as more difficult because of the distance the change imposes on the artists and the loss of visibility.
To her, the virtual event is a way for her students to be seen and know that people still appreciate their work.
Norrie said her students have been “a real lifeline for me as a teacher,” in the way they have remained positive while constantly having things to share.
“They’ve adapted in ways that I never could have expected,” she said.
The Honors Art class is unique in that students work on contracts they sign stipulating the work they will do in a set amount of time. Contracts are seen as a way to hold them accountable and grow as artists and serve as a lead up to a professional show.
Honors Art student Grace McDonald said the course has allowed her to start a small business from her art. She is making polymer clay earrings for the show. In making the objects, she starts with a block of colored clay, mixes it to the color she wants, then rolls the clay into a flat piece. She then either adds clay cutouts or paints designs on the top in acrylic.
NHS Senior Jess Martin, a photographer, is showing a couple of his older pieces. Photography allows him to go out with his friends and shoot or be at home and take unique photographs.
“I like the range that photography has,” he said.
Student Greta Foster said working on art is helpful during social distancing because it's motivational.