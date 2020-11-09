It first caught my eye several years ago. Chiseled 150 years ago, a waving American flag is found at the top of the monument. No doubt the depiction of Old Glory is the oldest known in town.
The inscription provides a few details of his life and cause of death:
Peter W. Ramsdell
Born in Wardshoro, Vt
May 2, 1819
Drowned in trying to rescue another at Northfield
June 25, 1870
A soldier of his Country for four years, in 1st & 7th Regt’s. Minn. Vols.
Further research reveals that 41-year-old Ramsdell enlisted on April 29, 1861, as a private in Company G of the 1st Minnesota Regiment Volunteer Infantry weeks after Civil War was declared. As a matter of note, Minnesota made history by becoming the first state to offer troops to fight for the Union cause. In the next year, the regiment was engaged in formidable battles and skirmishes like First Bull Run and Edwards’ Ferry. Ramsdell suffered a disability and mustered out on Jan. 26, 1862. I was unable to locate records when he enlisted with the 7th Minnesota, but apparently he served for another three years as noted on his monument.
The fateful day of his death — Saturday, June 25, 1870 — is a story long forgotten in Northfield’s history. While walking along the Cannon River a little below the town, Ramsdell noticed 14-year-old Henry Kannary flailing helplessly in deep water. Suddenly the boy was pulled under. Ramsdell plunged into the river in an attempt to rescue the boy, but failed to reach the Kannary in time or to save himself from drowning. After long efforts by residents into the next day, the bodies were found and subsequently buried. Kannary was interred at Northfield’s Oak Lawn Cemetery.
This Civil War veteran’s story reminds us of the sacrifices veterans make during and after conflicts.
Please take the time to thank a veteran for their service to our country. God bless America!