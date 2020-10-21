By closing several weeks this spring early to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Dundas Dome lost one-third of its expected revenue.
With that in mind, and as the dome this week reopens for activities, the Dundas City Council further delayed a development agreement requirement to complete on-site parking lot work for two more years.
Action came after dome owners had requested the delay this summer due to the pandemic-induced revenue loss. The project includes the paving of one-half of the parking lot and installation of a new surface for currently paved space.
Co-owner Paul Whiteman said council action was “definitely helpful,” adding the dome reopened Wednesday and the winter season schedule is filling out.
In a statement to the city in August, the dome’s owners, Whiteman and his wife, Shelly, and Mike and Sherry Foster, noted they had finished most of the remaining development requirements in the 2019 offseason with additional grading, landscaping and access road repair. City documents show all other requirements in the amended 2018 agreement and planned unit development have been completed.
In August, the Dundas City Council expressed apprehension of the delay, due to concern over the possible impact any unforeseen weather event could have on the pond. Councilors opted to request the dome’s owners immediately attend to pond improvements but expressed a willingness to delay the parking lot work.
The original development agreement was approved in April 2016 and updated in October 2018. The agreement is considered a contract detailing the obligations the city of Dundas and the Dundas Dome owners have in specifying the standards of the property.
The dome, which has indoor fields and hosts athletic practices, games and other events, is considered a temporary structure. As such, it’s only allowed to operate for 180 days per year.
Anyone who enters the dome is required to wear masks and apply hand sanitizer. Coaches and leaders will be asked to implement drills that allow for social distancing. Each team will be responsible for bringing their own equipment, and spectators are not allowed into the dome for practices. Two spectators per player family will be admitted to each game. Also, high-fives, hugs, handshakes, spitting, chewing gum or eating are not allowed.
Councilor Larry Fowler said council action was necessary to preserve an important business in town, adding that the dome is the first landmark people see when entering Dundas from the north and is considered one of the signature features of the city.
“It’s a feather in our cap,” he said of the dome. “We like it.”