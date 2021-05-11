In a year unlike any in the 56 years of Project Friendship , mentors from St. Olaf and Carleton colleges say one thing remains constant: The bonds they formed with their mentees over months will prove valuable not only for those they serve but for them as well.
Executive Director Holly Schoenbauer noted those changes have necessitated mentors to meet with their mentees from around the world, showing resilience in the process. Their work will be on display from May 15-June 12 in various downtown locations.
“It’s been amazing,” she said of the work of the nearly 200 mentees and their mentors this year. “They’ve done really, really well. I’m really proud of them.”
This year, mentors and their mentees, in second through seventh grades, undertook approximately 160 puzzle projects representing what they would like to do together when in-person meetings are possible. They are also excited to soon meet in-person as COVID-19 cases wane and vaccinations increase.
‘A really good experience’
Mentor Ariel Alexander has conducted a lot of virtual meetings and phone calls through Zoom, playing online games and taking quizzes together. However, Project Friendship also wanted to provide something physical and tangible for participants. Mentors/mentees received a package with blue watercolor paint, markers, pastels, color pencils, crayons and other items. They also received puzzle pieces approximately the size of one page. Each made four pieces. On each page, Alexander and her mentor used different types of blue and purple pastels, allowing them to discuss their favorite colors. They also used watercolors on another piece.
Alexander, a Carleton freshman, received an email from a program coordinator. She filled out a survey and was asked questions about why she wanted to be a mentor. A couple days later, she received an email from the director, who provided her more information that matched her with a mentee. Once college students are matched, they stay with their mentees until they graduate from college.
Alexander, who is looking at entering pre-med, looks forward to meeting with her mentee in-person next year.She is spending the semester in Texas but plans to return to campus this fall.
“It’s been a really good experience,” she said of mentoring.
Others should consider mentoring through Project Friendship to help youth, build a connection and make an impact, she said. For her, being a mentor is also a good chance to develop empathy and learn how to talk to people. She sees mentors as helping their mentees gain confidence and build a support system through their roles as friends.
‘I’m definitely thankful’
Allison Rafert, a St. Olaf sophomore, started volunteering through Project Friendship in February. Her mentee, Vivian, is a 13-year-old homeschooled girl. The two have also only met with her via Zoom, but still have forged a connection through computer games and other virtual activities.
Rafert says she asks Vivian what’s going on outside of school and about the baby goats she has. Together, they’ve worked on the art project for the Northfield Arts Guild, using puzzle pieces to cut strips of paper, glue them together, and create two half-trees. Their trees varied: One was intended to be in the summer, with full leaves. The other symbolized winter, with snow on the ground.
“It was kind of fun,” Rafert noted. “It was a good project for us.”
Rafert has been on campus all semester. Most St. Olaf classes are in-person, and she goes into classrooms on alternating days. Part of the reason why Rafert has cherished their virtual meetings is that it has provided them with reprieves during a time of increased isolation. With Vivian, Rafert can discuss their favorite food and the books her mentee has been reading. Though they are scheduled to meet for an hour, that sometimes stretches to nearly two.
“It’s a nice little excursion from campus life,” Rafert added.
Though Rafert is technically considered the mentor in their relationship, she said her mentee has in some ways taught her more through she's taught Vivian.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I’m definitely thankful for that type of interaction.”