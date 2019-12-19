Rice County’s Board of Commissioners has given its stamp of approval to a 10-year Transportation Improvement plan that will see some $14.5 million in investments into the county’s road system next year alone.
County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said the two largest and most expensive projects in 2020 are to be located on two county roads which hug I-35 near Dundas. Both intersect with County Road 1 near its I-35 exit.
In 2020, the county will spend some $4.6 million to reconstruct a 2.8, mile portion of Highway 46 on the west side of I-35. The portion extends from County Road 1 to the Flying J gas station at the intersection with Hwy. 19, next to the Northfield exit. Of that, around $3.4 million will come from state aid.
On the east side of I-35, the county will spend $3.6 million to grade and drain a 2.3 mile stretch of County Road 76. That portion of road will extend from its intersection with County Road 1 to its intersection with County Road 8. That work will lay the foundation for the gravel road to be paved in 2021. The cost to pave the road is estimated at $1.4 million.
About half of the cost of repaving and grading the route will be funded by state aid, while the remainder will come from of the sales tax which is dedicated to Rice County highway projects. The project will also include a new bridge over Wolf Creek. Costing $600,000, the bridge will be fully funded by state aid funds.
The two projects, Luebbe said, are intended to fulfill the board’s long expressed desire to boost economic development by improving the county’s I-35 frontage roads.
However, those improvements will come at a steep price. With the roads and bridges fund seeing its funding cut in the 2020 budget, the Highway Department will have to borrow $900,000 from its 2021 budget to afford the projects.
Rice County is also partnering with Steele County on a 9.3-mile rehabilitation project of County Road 98 and County Road 32, which follow the county line from the counties’ eastern border to their intersection with County Road 21 near I-35.
The comprehensive rehabilitation process will cost just over $3 million, with Steele County picking up half of the tab. The project also includes $60,000 of work on a bridge, paid for through the sales tax.
During the rehabilitation process, asphalt is removed, crushed, and mixed with new asphalt. The mix of old and degraded asphalt is then relaid on the road bed and covered with a layer of fresh asphalt.
The process is designed to provide a fresh layer of pavement without the cost and hassle of a full reconstruction project. Luebbe said the rehabilitation process can easily provide a crumbling road like County Road 98 and 32 with an extra two decades of drivability.
In the city
A $550,000 project to remake an intersection between Lyndale Avenue and Fourth Street in Faribault is sure to disrupt north/south traffic in town. Due to its uncontrolled nature, the intersection has long been regarded as particularly dangerous by Faribault Police.
Under plans approved by the City Council, a median will be installed. That means motorists on Fourth Avenue NW will be required to take a right turn upon reaching the intersection. Half of the project’s funding has been provided by a grant from the Minnesota Highway Safety Improvement Program. The other half will come out of the county’s state aid construction fund as well as the county sales tax.
Finally, the county will begin work on a $4.7 million project to expand the county shop, which houses a many of the county’s vehicles, including snowplows, and the offices of several staff members.
About $1.5 million of the project will be covered by proceeds from bonds the county sold to pay for the expansion of the Government Services Building. Most of the rest will come from the Highway Department’s reserves, but sales tax revenue will cover a $300,000 rehab of the shop’s parking lot.
Luebbe has noted that the aging facility hasn’t been significantly expanded since it was first built in 1975. In 2016, the county commissioned a space needs study, which identified the Government Services Building, main county jail and Highway Department facility as areas in need of extra space.
Working with John McNamara of Wold Architects and Engineers, the Highway Department was ultimately able to develop an expansion plan that suits its needs. Under the plan, both the office and shop areas of the facility are set to be expanded.
The office area will be extended approximately 30 feet toward the highway while the shop portion will extend another 100 feet out the back. With added width on both sides, there will be plenty of room for additional equipment storage, work areas and office space.