The Northfield School Board Monday approved more than $1 million in contracts to relocate district offices to Longfellow School, allowing for more student space at Northfield High School.
Forty one bids were received for 11 portions of the $1.45 million project. At this stage, the district is $60,000 under budget for the project, which is expected to be completed by December.
The first floor of the Longfellow building will be renovated for district offices now located at the high school. The old media center, where the child care center currently is, will be converted to a board room/conference center and staff area.
The project is one of the many approved by voters in a $41 million 2018 referendum. The largest portion included the construction of a new Greenvale Park Elementary building, converting the current Greenvale into an early education center. Smaller improvements at Bridgewater and Sibley elementary schools were also part of the referendum.
Although COVID-19 has drastically altered the economy, Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted most building materials are either already on hand or are on schedule to be delivered.
Hillmann said construction on the new $28 million Greenvale Park Elementary building is operating on the tight timeline.
Once construction on the new elementary school is complete, early childhood programs at Northfield Community Resource Center and Longfellow will be consolidated at the remodeled Greenvale building along with a licensed child care center, early childhood, family education, early childhood special education, preschool, community education and Adult Basic Education.
In a partnership with the Community Action Center, the building will house a food pantry to provide needed food services to residents on the north side of town.
In other action, the board:
- Announced the current Greenvale Park Elementary building will be re-named the Northfield Community Education Center once it is repurposed.