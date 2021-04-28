A New Hope man who reportedly stole a vehicle Sunday in Owatonna before leading police officers on a long car chase of at least 100 mph on Interstate 35 has been charged with two felonies in Rice County District Court.
Dylan Edward Jackson, 27, of New Hope, was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle Monday in Rice County District Court
Court documents state Jackson was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded Sunday, April 25 to a report of a stolen Ford Fusion in Owatonna traveling north toward Rice County on I-35. A state trooper found the Fusion and tried to stop the vehicle on I-35, 2 miles south of the Montgomery exit. However, the Fusion did not stop, and another deputy reportedly joined the pursuit approximately 8 miles north, four miles south of the Elko New Market exit.
The vehicle, at one point traveling approximately 100 mph in light traffic, exited I-35 in Lakeville onto County Road 70, eventually traveling north on Kendrick Avenue before turning onto County Road 46. The Ford Fusion reportedly went in and out of a ditch before reentering I-35. Jackson, traveling north in the south lanes of the interstate, allegedly struck another vehicle on 82nd St. in Bloomington Jackson was later extricated from the vehicle and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson was still hospitalized.
Unless Jackson is charged in another county and taken into custody in Steele or Hennepin counties, he will be taken to Rice County following his release from HCMC.
Jackson has numerous felony convictions on his record, including in July 2016 for domestic assault, November 2018 for fifth-degree drug possession, March 2019 for theft of a motor vehicle, and November 2019 for receiving stolen property.
A Rice County mugshot for Jackson was not available as of press time.