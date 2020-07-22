Northfield city leaders are considering how to utilize $1.53 million in federal money intended to minimize local COVID-19 impacts.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) is a $2 trillion federal bill intended to ease the economic fallout from the pandemic. After the legislation passed this spring, $150 billion was allocated to state and local governments. Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to divide up $841 million to local governments.
City Administrator Ben Martig told the council during a July 14 study session that it could spend some of the dollars on tracked COVID-19-related city expenses related to wages and benefits. He also raised the possibility of using the funding to purchase face coverings, or the barricades currently in place on the closed portion of Water Street. Another possibility Martig discussed was for the city to distribute dollars to Northfield Hospital & Clinics or Northfield Public Schools as they work to protect public health and ensure they have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment.
The city administrator said CARES funding might be able to cover remote learning expenses and help to pay overdue rent and mortgage payments to prevent evictions and homelessness.
Councilor Erica Zweifel, speaking in favor of using the funding to advance equality measures, added she is aware of the work the Community Action Center, Rice County and other organizations are doing in terms of food delivery. She also expressed support in using the money to buy permanent pedestrian infrastructure that is “better looking” than the current materials.
Fellow Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she was interested in checking in with HealthFinders about whether the organization has incurred additional expenses during the pandemic and to gain a better sense of the mental health needs within Rice County. She also suggested reaching out to The Northfield Union of Youth and inquiring about possibly permanently expanding Wi-Fi access.
Councilor David DeLong asked whether the city could stipulate that landlords who receive Paycheck Protection Program loans not be allowed to raise rent prices for at least six months.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said she believes landlords are experiencing some of the biggest gaps in funding to help them through the pandemic.
“Whatever we can do to help our downtown business environment will help,” she said.
Rice County is set to receive $8 million in CARES funding. Dakota County, a more populous area that covers the northern portion of the city, is being allocated a little more than $50 million.
Faribault is set to receive approximately $1.8 million and Owatonna approximately $1.9 million. Most other area cities only qualify for $25 per person in assistance, and thus are receiving much less. The third-largest city in Rice County, Lonsdale, will receive the most when it comes to small cities, at just over $100,000. Other recipients include Blooming Prairie with about $50,000, Dundas with around $40,000, Medford at just over $30,000 and Morristown at about $25,000.
Businesses with up to five employees could apply for up to $5,000 in relief, while those with six to 50 employees could get up to $10,000.
CARES expenditures must go to combat COVID-19. Cities must incur costs by Sept. 15 to prevent the funds from being reallocated to the county or state.
City expenditures during COVID-19
As of Tuesday, Martig identified a little more than $436,000 in qualifying expenditures for the city relating to supplies and materials and overtime costs.
The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority has approved $53,600 in emergency housing contributions during this time.
Martig said he is unsure of whether the city can allocate dollars to the HRA or Economic Development Authority, because they are considered separate from the city.
He called on the council to consider whether CARES dollars need to be spent this year. He said although Northfield doesn’t appear to be at risk for significant revenue, LGA or property tax cuts in 2020, the council needs to consider the possibility that the next state economic report will indicate a need for budget adjustments.
Martig is expected to provide followup to the council on the topic in the coming weeks.