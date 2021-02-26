The Northfield School Board on Feb. 22 green-lighted the sale of slightly less than a half acre of property near Greenvale Elementary School for the proposed development of approximately 150 apartment units and single-family homes.
The School Board approved the $20,000 purchase agreement for the property, from the corner of Juniper Avenue and Linden Street to near the current Northfield Community Education Center, during a Feb. 22 meeting. The land would provide easier access from the proposed development to Lincoln Parkway.
School Board member Corey Butler was the lone no vote. Fellow School Board member Tom Baraniak abstained due to his son’s work with project developer Rebound Enterprises.
Butler said he believed the board’s vote was “premature” because the city has not approved the project and the ongoing changing of site plans by the development team.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann and Facilities Director Jim Kulseth have noted that the property serves no essential purpose for the district. If the project does not take place, the land would be returned to Northfield Public Schools.
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard called the land “valuable,” adding she believed the city has the chance to sell the property for a “fair price.”
The development, expected to include 137 apartment units, 19 single-family lots and four townhomes/twinhome lots near Lincoln Avenue, is expected to be initiated by Rebound, Schmidt Homes and Stencil Group. Forty percent of the units are expected to be marketed to residents at 60% of the area's median income. The complex is expected to include community rooms, fitness rooms, outdoor spaces like a family playground, grilling and patio areas, resident storage and underground parking.
The four-story brick apartment building is expected to include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The land has been owned by the Paulson family since 1938 and has been home to a tree farm. The land is now considered overgrown and the Paulsons have retired.
Project developers plan to submit the project’s preliminary plat by early March for a scheduled April 15 Planning Commission meeting. If approved, work on the development could begin this summer/fall.