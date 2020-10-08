The Northfield City Council greenlit the sale of a Faribault property owned by Northfield Hospital and Clinics, a site expected to be filled by a new primary care provider.
The $185,000 purchase offer was from local real estate developer KJ Becker Properties LLC for 1,540 square feet of space at 1645 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. The Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors approved the sale in July, but the decision requires council backing, which came during its Oct. 6 meeting.
The site was purchased by NH+C in 2016 for $170,000 when the organization acquired an ear, nose and throat practice. Later, NH+C partnered with an orthopedic practice to provide services at the clinic. The practices outgrew the clinic space and moved to the new location in 2019.
The Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors in May 2019 unanimously gave the green light to open the more-than 5,600-square-foot clinic. NH+C had begun operating the orthodontics practice in two suites at 1645 Lyndale Ave. and expected program growth. Hospital officials viewed the advantages of the new space to be its location, parking, flexibility, growth opportunity, price and that it supported the hospital’s strategic plan.
NH+C is responsible for all costs related to the sale.
KJ Becker Properties owner Kevin Becker, whose companies already owned the center suite at 1645 Lyndale Ave., has said the purchase would allow his company to either rent individual offices, or, if a potential tenant is large enough, have one business rent the entire 1,540 square feet.
As part of KJ Becker’s business model, individual businesses, when renting, have the chance to share conference space and meeting rooms, and by doing so have access to larger spaces not typically afforded to companies operating in relatively small spaces. Becker has said he hopes at least one tenant is in place by the end of the year. Currently, the occupants of 1645 Lyndale Ave. N include businesses specializing in finance, real estate and law.
Owned by the city of Northfield, Northfield Hospital and Clinics has primary care clinics in Farmington, Lakeville and Lonsdale in addition to the clinic and hospital in Northfield.