Forced to immediately end its role in promoting in-person events following the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism emphasized another important responsibility it has in advocating for the business community and ensuring the local economy remains strong.
The Chamber pulled together resources — from the Federal Small Business Administration to state and local assistance options — and placed information gathered from those sources on its website for members and non-members.
Chamber President Lisa Peterson said those steps serve as a reminder that her organization is a community resource. In recognition of that responsibility, she and Membership and Events Coordinator Jane Bartho quickly created a store on the organization's website to sell Chamber Bucks and gift cards to local businesses, restaurants, retailers, salons and nurseries. The promotion was advertised on Facebook and through a distribution list.
The Chamber sold more than $12,000 in gift cards and $13,000 in Chamber Bucks within the following first four weeks, far surpassing the typical sales. Bartho noted some of the businesses expressed their appreciation for the drive by offering gift card discounts.
“Our community rallies together when asked,” Peterson said.
The Chamber hosted the promotional event Girls Nite Out last week downtown. The event included specials, giveaways and drawings along with food and drink specials and other entertainment. Girls Nite Out also included a shopping event “passport,” in which all sponsoring businesses took part. Customers receive the passports, and at some point, turned them in and qualified to win either $75, $100 or $250 in Chamber Bucks.
The Chamber hasn’t decided whether the popular event Crazy Daze will take place this year.
The Chamber is slated to receive 15,000 masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and meet the statewide masking order issued last week by Gov. Tim Walz. A distribution will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Neuger Communications parking lot on Division Street.
Chamber: Business COVID-19 impacts continue
To Peterson, “everybody’s still feeling the effects of being shut down,” but despite that adverse situation, customers are grateful that stores are open and local shop owners and restaurants are pleased they can begin serving in-person.
Peterson said she didn’t want to speculate that the economy will easily recover, but anticipates that uptick happening if the virus becomes more under control.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, state unemployment numbers are improving as stay-at-home restrictions ease and more people return to work. State numbers indicate the unemployment rate dropped from nearly 10% in May to 8.6% in June. Still, the most-recent numbers remain far higher than the 3.2% unemployment rate in June 2019. Despite the improvements, the possibility of a second statewide shutdown to ease the pandemic’s spread could further worsen economic conditions and leave the future of more businesses uncertain.
Peterson mentioned the creative ways Northfield entrepreneurs are working to ensure they can continue to operate. For example, Loon Liquors has shifted from solely distilling alcohol to producing thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer. Other businesses added e-commerce services or invested in tables and chairs to serve people outdoors. Restaurants such as Perkins, Applebee’s and Fielder’s Choice have added outdoor dining options.
“It was nice to see those businesses step up and do the right thing and help out where they saw a need,” Peterson said.
Peterson anticipates the Northfield area will especially see an economic surge once the pandemic ends because of its reputation as having an extraordinary downtown and the flow of college students into the community.