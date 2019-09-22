With Mayor Kevin Voracek on hand, the regional workforce center in Faribault was rebranded as CareerForce Thursday, part of a statewide campaign to increase interest and engagement.
CareerForce is a joint initiative of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB) and the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards. CareerForce receives funding from the federal, state and local governments, in addition to private and grant funding.
Amid a general labor shortage in Minnesota, CareerForce focuses on getting job-seeking Minnesotans the skills and connections they need to avoid being left behind in the labor market. CareerForce area manager Sonji Davis emphasized that all job seekers are welcome to access CareerForce’s services, regardless of education or experience level.
Davis said that a rebrand was needed because all too often, people have misconceptions about who the workforce center is intended to serve. While the Faribault center does have a contract with the Rice County Social Services Department to provide job training services for those most in need, Davis emphasized that this is just a small piece of CareerForce’s overall mission.
“We are really focused on giving the very best customer service we can to everyone who walks through our door,” she said.
Searching for a job in the 21st century can often be complicated and confusing, especially to those raised in the pre-digital age. CareerForce strives to provide its clients with all of the services they need to find a job in one place. To fulfill that mission, CareerForce not only helps its clients to find job openings but also helps them to acquire the tools they need to land those jobs. At the Faribault CareerForce Center, counselors can help clients improve their resume and interview skills and connect with educational and training programs.
With nearly 50 locations across Minnesota, CareerForce works with employers and educational programs of all types to help them find students and qualified employees. The organization is designed to serve job seekers of all types, whether they are looking to change careers, seeking a different job in the same field or are currently unemployed.
Faribault’s CareerForce Center is located at 201 Lyndale Ave. S. It's open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday-Friday. Many of CareerForce’s services can also be accessed online at www.careerforcemn.com.