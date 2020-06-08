Scott Matthew Tuomala, the Faribault man charged last week in connection with the January 2019 overdose death of Devin Herrin, is facing two more felonies after turning himself in to police Thursday.
Tuomala, 25, who fled as police were trying to take him into custody Wednesday, is now charged with escape from custody and fifth-degree meth possession in addition to the third-degree murder and third-degree narcotics sale. Law enforcement officials allege that Tuomala and Jerann Anthony Gainous, 39, of Dundas, gave Herrin heroin tainted with the powerful opioid, fentanyl. The medical examiner ruled Herrin died of acute fentanyl toxicity.
Tuomala reportedly turned himself in to police Thursday after seeing Faribault police issue an alert for his arrest on the Department's Facebook page.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, police tried to arrest Tuomala Wednesday at a drug treatment center in Minneapolis when he "bolted" from center staff. Tuomala's exit reportedly violated the terms of his probation on a 2019 fifth-degree drug possession case. In April, Judge Jeffrey Johnson agreed to furlough Toumala so he could attend drug treatment provided he follow the terms of the agreement. Leaving the facility is considered a violation and made Toumala subject to rearrest.
When arrested in Faribault Thursday, officers reportedly found a small package of methamphetamine in one of Tuomala's pockets.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set Tuomala's bail at $25,000 with conditions or $40,000 without conditions. The next appearance for Tuomala and Gainous is June 17.