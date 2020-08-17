Northfield elementary students will return to exclusively in-person instruction this fall as Northfield Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students start in a hybrid learning format.
In announcing the decision Monday morning, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said older students will be separated into maroon and gold cohorts. Students in the maroon cohort will attend school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays before engaging in distance learning Wednesdays through Fridays. Gold cohort students will attend school via distance learning Mondays through Wednesdays and attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays. Hillmann noted the district has teams finalizing student cohort assignments.
Face coverings are required for all students engaging in in-person instruction. Staff is expected to create as much physical spacing as possible, and frequent hand-washing/hand sanitation will be encouraged. If COVID-19 symptoms are reported during a school day, an isolation process would be implemented.
District staff will screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis, and parents are required and responsible for screening their children. They then are required to report COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the school.
Buses will be limited to 50% capacity. Northfield rural students who will be attending school in-person will be picked up on the first tier in the morning and dropped off at the school. Buses will then be disinfected before all in-town K-12 in-town students are picked up and dropped off at school. That order will then be reversed in the afternoon.
Students are expected to spread out to eat in the cafeteria. Meals will be prepared on-site and served individually packaged when possible. When such packaging isn’t possible, food and beverages will be directly served to students.
All K-12 students will be provided with a district-issued iPad.
“It is vital to understand that the learning model could change before the start of the school year on Sept. 14 if there is a significant increase in infections or documented community spread of COVID-19,” Hillmann said. “While we have become accustomed to having the novel coronavirus as part of our daily lives, we cannot let our guard down on preventative measures. Our local collective effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 will determine whether students can attend school in-person. Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and stay home when you aren’t feeling well.”
