Those involved in the upcoming production of the Northfield High School play “Little Shop of Horrors” know the play is unique in the school’s theater history.
They say that difference makes it a more enticing draw.
“It is a very fun story,” Director Bob Gregory-Bjorklund said. “The music is very good.”
The play is based on the 80s film, “The Little Shop of Horrors,” which starred Rick Moranis.
Gregory-Bjorklund described the play as a kind of fun science-fiction, horror/ musical comedy.
“It’s a story about a plant, a plant run amok, a plant that’s bent on taking over the world,” Gregory-Bjorklund said. The play progresses after Seymour Krelhorn bought a plant. As interest and the reputation of his shop grows, the plant becomes larger.
“What audiences will hear is a human voice at some point voicing the plant,” Gregory-Bjorklund said.
Shows are set for at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 8 and 9, with a 2 p.m. showing Nov. 10. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors and are available in the activities office or at the door. Proceeds pay for the performances. The play will feature an 11-piece orchestra mainly consisting of high school students.
Gregory-Bjorklund rates the show PG-13, adding the plant could be considered scary for young kids. He advised leaving young children at home.
“This is a strong cast,” he said. “When I look for shows, I look potentially for shows that fit our pool of talent well, and this show fits them well.”
Auditions took place last spring, and rehearsals began the Wednesday after Labor Day. Since then, practices have taken place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. five nights a week.
“They’re coming together well,” Gregory-Bjorklund said. of the performance team “We’re on schedule.”
"Rock N’ Roll Revival "veteran Shari Setchell has choreographed the performances. Others assisting include Dan Kallman, who is helping with the orchestra; Kyle Eastman, MK Maney and Helen Dillon, who are working on costumes; Ray Coudret, who is helping with sound; Nichole Krenzel, who is doing hair and makeup; Glynnis Messing and Donna Eichert, who are working on painting; and Dan Peterson, who is conducting construction work.
To Gregory-Bjorklund, the high school performance can be connected to everyday life.
“I would ask a person, ‘Do you watch television or movies?’” he said. “And if so, you are watching theater. Some people may take some issue with that, but I don’t really care. It’s true.
“The fine arts are fine, but they’re not up on a pedestal. They're all around us.”
Junior Ella Andrew plays “Audrey” in the play, and fellow junior Dave Shelby plays “Seymour.”
“We’re in a great place with blinds,” Andrew said. “We’re in a great place with music. Everyone’s sounding phenomenal. The set’s coming together, the props (are) coming together.”
“It’s nothing like anything that’s ever been performed on the High School stage,” Shelby said.