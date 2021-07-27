It’s a common saying: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go further, go together.”
But what happens when you need to move quickly in lockstep? During the COVID-19 pandemic, Northfield Hospital + Clinics needed to balance speed with making the right decisions for its staff and the community — decisions that could have life-or-death consequences during a public health crisis.
Health system leaders found this balance in part by creating flexible systems. They set up a hotline for community members to call, updating it frequently as new information became available. Staff had access to chronological updates on an employee webpage.
Northfield Hospital + Clinics also sent representatives to collaborate with the Metropolitan Area Hospital Compact , a group of 33 Twin Cities-area hospitals formed in the wake of Sept. 11. As employees took on these additional responsibilities, they relied on coworkers for support.
“People had to be comfortable handing things off, in order to take on new duties,” said Jerry Ehn, vice president and chief operating officer of Northfield Hospital + Clinics. “We also had to build trust in ourselves. Where there used to be a large committee making certain decisions, it became a smaller group as staff shifted to increased responsibilities in pandemic response.”
During the pandemic, Ehn has also led the health system’s incident command team — a group of individuals gathered to oversee COVID-19 response. This was another system put in place to streamline decision-making. It brought leaders from various departments together for regular meetings, with information then disseminated to their teams.
Having an incident command protocol and collaborating with other area hospitals weren’t new processes. However, there hadn’t previously been a need for such prolonged crisis response — making flexible systems and trust among coworkers vital as the health system has weathered regularly changing conditions for over a year.
Early monitoring, preparations laid the groundwork
Although COVID-19 didn’t arrive in Minnesota until March 2020, hospital leaders had begun discussing the pandemic and its potential impacts in Northfield as early as December 2019. They relied on preparations from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic in beginning to plan.
“We had formed specific plans to cope with an influx of infectious patients,” said Andy Yurek, safety director for Northfield Hospital + Clinics. “During our COVID-19 planning, we were able to bring out that policy, review it and adjust it for this new pandemic.”
The health system also had a cache of personal protective equipment on hand from H1N1 emergency preparedness protocols, which helped them endure the national shortage of PPE during COVID-19. Becky Farren, employee health services coordinator, also worked with the Minnesota Department of Health to enact safe PPE conservation measures.
“We started training staff on the equipment in February, so that they would know how to use it before we saw our first COVID-19 patient,” said Farren. “Our staff members were used to working with PPE under other circumstances, but this was a new situation.”
To facilitate both patient and staff safety, the hospital set up a separate COVID-19 wing. Healthcare workers donned and doffed additional PPE when entering and leaving that unit. As vaccines became widely available and cases fell in Minnesota, they were able to bring COVID-19 patients back into clinics — but at certain times and in a specified manner.
“We’re very thoughtful in our timing and scheduling and have designated spaces for staff with the necessary equipment. They’re following additional cleaning protocols with each encounter and have been thoughtful in managing that flow of patients,” said Farren. “We still wear masks and screen employees to make sure they’re coming into work with no symptoms.”
Pandemic response expanded community collaborations
In addition to setting up a designated wing for COVID-19 patients, Northfield Hospital + Clinics converted other spaces into a potential second emergency department, and second medical-surgical space. These could provide surge capacity and additional hospital beds, if needed. Fortunately, they never needed to be put to use, as the health system was able to take care of all COVID-19 patients in the designated wing.
Hospital leaders also worked with St. Olaf College to find extra space for infectious patients, who no longer needed to be in the hospital but couldn’t yet go home. This was one example of expanded partnerships within the city of Northfield and the surrounding counties.
“We had many more meetings with both state and local governments to share information about the pandemic and what we were seeing,” said Ehn.
The health system also met with local senior living facilities every other week, coordinating at first on PPE supplies and later on vaccinations. Betsy Spethmann had a unique vantage point on this information sharing as director of communications for Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
“The situation and science were unfolding really quickly, and people turned to local health experts that they trusted,” she said. “We set up an information page on our website. President and CEO Steve Underdahl was giving weekly radio updates as things were changing.”
The pandemic also built on existing collaboration with other health systems, notably through the Metropolitan Area Hospital Compact. The compact grew out of collaboration between Twin Cities hospitals during flu outbreaks and other public health crises in the 1990s. During COVID-19, the group communicated on everything from initial pandemic response plans to vaccination availability.
“We learned from studying other disasters around the country and the world. The organizations that survived typically had good communication plans and coordination with partners across their region,” said Yurek.
‘People stepped up and kept giving’
A common theme throughout Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ COVID-19 response was the willingness of employees to keep pushing and adapting. As vaccines became widely available this spring, many agreed to staff vaccination clinics outside of their normal shifts. During the winter, they helped set up a valet parking service for seniors coming in for their shot.
Healthcare workers took on different responsibilities, relied on each other, and set up systems that could flex as new information came to light. To date, the health system has administered over 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Farren recalled one clinic that gave out just over 600 doses in a single day. Relying on past experience, building on existing collaborations and adjusting to new information helped Northfield Hospital + Clinics stay resilient through the pandemic. To this day, as they continue to adapt to our changing reality.