The Annual Randolph FFA Tractor Parade is the place to be, whether you have an appreciation for agriculture or love everything about tractors. 

tractor driver waves

Tractor drivers shared a smile and a wave with those in attendance of the 18th Annual Randolph FFA Tractor Parade. Many drivers had someone in the buddy seat next to them. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Tractor enthusiasts of a variety of ages gathered on Friday — despite the cool, rainy weather — to share a wave and a smile with those in attendance for the 18th annual event the community of Randolph has become known for, and as a way to kickoff fieldwork for farmers.  

randolph schools

Students and staff of Randolph Public Schools gathered on the front lawn of the school to watch the parade go by. Other members of the community joined the show and watched from their vehicles/tents in their yards. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
swenson family

Natalie Swenson waits along the tractor parade route with her two sons Chip, left, and Hank. Attending the tractor parade for the first time, Natalie traveled from Cannon Falls since Hank loves everything about green tractors. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Starting off with just 12 tractors, the parade began after a group of students suggested they drive their tractors to school 19 years ago. Longtime Randolph FFA Advisor Ed Terry recommended they make it into a parade instead. Each year, the number of participating tractors would grow. 

Typically drawing over 100 participants, Randolph FFA Chapter Reporter Liz Reinardy said in previous years, some participants traveled over 70 miles to take part in their parade. 

Liz Reinardy

Randolph FFA Chapter Reporter Liz Reinardy drives her John Deere B in the tractor parade for the second year. Reinardy, a senior at Randoph, bought the tractor from her grandpa several years ago and restored it with the help from her dad and uncle. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While the tractor parade is already a unique event hosted by an FFA chapter, Reinardy said this year's parade honored the life of Carter Nicolai, who died last year at the age of 10 after an ATV accident. As a member of the local community who loved John Deere tractors and everything about the tractor parade, organizers found it fitting to include a memorial for Nicolai by hauling a John Deere tractor on a trailer with signs noting the dedication. 

carter nicolai memorial

A John Deere 7830 pulls a John Deere 3020 on trailer at the start of the parade to indicate the parade is dedicated to the memory of Carter Nicolai, 2010-2020. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Led by the Randolph-Hampton Fire District, nearly 120 tractors of all makes and models rolled along the parade route. 

firetrucks lead the way

Numerous Randolph-Hampton Fire District firetrucks lead the way in Friday's tractor parade, followed by John Deere and Case IH tractors. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reinardy added, "We have all types of years, brands, some are brand new and some are old," said Reinardy. "All tractors are accepted here."

waving at tractors

Many families and friends attended the parade together and excitedly waved at the tractors and their drivers as they passed by. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

As in past years, Reinardy drove her John Deere B, a tractor that was originally her grandpa's. Several years ago Reinardy bought it from her grandpa and restored it with the help of her dad and uncle. One of Reinardy's favorite parade memories is from two years ago when she got to drive her own tractor for the first time. That year was also their biggest year yet with 132 participants.  

"It was just real good all around," said Reinardy.  

waiting for the parade

Three-year-olds Wesley and Deacon eagerly await the beginning of the tractor parade with Paul and Pat Kummer. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Since the chapter was unable to host the tractor parade last year, Reinardy said they hoped this year would give them their biggest turnout yet. 

parade line up

With expectations of more than 100 tractors, parade organizers moved the started location from the school parking lot to the Randolph FFA Alumni Tractor Pull site, adjacent to the River Country Coop. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

This year, senior Chloe Hachfeld participated in the tractor parade for the first time. Prior to parade day, she said she was looking forward to driving a tractor in the parade, especially since she's never driven a tractor before. 

Chloe Hachfeld

Chloe Hachfeld, a senior FFA member at Randolph Public Schools drives a Ford tractor (owned by the Randolph FFA Tractor) during Friday's parade. The parade also marked Hachfeld's first time participating in the parade and driving a tractor. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

"I'm excited to be a part of it," added Hachfeld.

Reinardy said this parade is not only a way to kickoff the spring planting season for farmers, but also to provide the community/FFA supporters with a place to gather and show their support for FFA. 

FFA members on wagon

Randolph FFA members ride in a wagon pulled by another member during the annual parade. The wagon was accompanied by a sign reading, "Agriculture is more than breakfast, lunch and dinner." (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments