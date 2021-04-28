Northfielder Bonnie Humke was looking for something constructive and helpful to do during the pandemic months and wanted a way to reach out to those who were not able to see in person.
As a young teen, Bonnie experienced firsthand what it was like to be cut off from the everyday lifestyle, feeling isolated, alone, and invisible while she was ill. When the pandemic forced everyone to quarantine and not be able to gather with loved ones, those feelings came back to her and she was determined to help make connections (albeit electronic) possible for everyone!
Initially created in 2011, KomfortKardz blended her passions for connection, art, and photography. KomfortKardz is a website where you are able to create personalized e-messages using your own photo or one of Humke’s images. With 2020 being a year like no other, Humke made the site free to use enabling anyone to send e-messages of encouragement and hope.
Be sure to check out the KomfortKardz website at komfortkardz.com and read more about Humke’s story. Thank you, Bonnie Humke, for sharing your creativity and helping us all stay connected during the pandemic months and beyond!Northfield Shares is an organization founded to advance philanthropy, inspire volunteerism, and promote leadership in Northfield.