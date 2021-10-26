The North Cannon River Watershed Management Organization is updating its Watershed Management Plan and is looking for area residents' help to complete the required plan.
The North Cannon River Watershed, a predominantly agricultural area and home to multiple valuable water resources, includes the cities of Randolph, Miesville and New Trier and 11 Dakota County townships: Castle Rock, Douglas, Eureka, Greenvale, Hampton, Randolph, Sciota and Waterford. The NCRWMO covers 95,577 acres (149.3 miles), including the sub-watersheds of Chub, Mud and Pine creek, Trout Brook and the Cannon River from Northfield to Lake Byllesby.
Goals and components of the existing plan range from meeting water quality standards and improving wetland protection to reducing soil erosion and flooding. Focused on addressing high priority water quality issues, the WMP targets watershed areas with high nutrients and sediment due to altered hydrology.
An important component of the WMP update is to facilitate a process for public, local stakeholder, technical advisory, citizen advisory, and WMP Board engagement. “Updating the watershed management plan is a multi-step process, with public input at the core,” said Watershed Management Organization Administrator, Ashley Gallagher.
“We have worked diligently through the initial steps of plan development and a gaps analysis. We are now prepared for stakeholder engagement to foster feedback and ensure all voices are heard.” The WMO will gather input at a live open house event and through a virtual open house format to solicit online feedback.
The in-person open house is set from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. at the Dakota County Extension and Conservation Center (4100 220th St. W. Farmington). Participants are invited to stop in anytime during the two-hour window and will move through a series of stations focused on watershed-related issues with opportunities for feedback regarding priorities. Those attending will be asked to complete a survey at their own pace.
The virtual open house includes all the same information and survey feedback opportunities with the added convenience of participating remotely. The virtual open house runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 19, and can be accessed at northcannonriverwmo.org/watershed-planning.
Information gathered will be integrated and developed into a draft of prioritized issues reflecting stakeholder feedback. Goals, strategies, and policies will then be developed for the prioritized issues before the draft plan is updated. A complete draft of the updated plan will go through a rigorous, formal review and approval process, including public hearings. Following the public review process, the final WMP is scheduled for approval in spring 2023.
“We are excited to learn from and gain input from those who are invested in the watershed. Working toward achieving wetland protection and restoration will be a key component to achieving overall water quality goals with the updated WMP,” said Gallagher.