Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services is eyeing a 5% staff raise and seeking to hire four to six new firefighters this year.
NAFRS Board member Glen Castore noted the last salary increase for employees came in 2002. The budget is expected to come before the Finance Committee for further discussion in May before possible board approval in July as part of the overall budget.
Fire Chief Gerry Franek, who supports a staff pay increase, said it is needed to ensure firefighters and fire staff do not lose money while leaving their primary employment to respond to fire calls. Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services employs approximately 31 firefighters. To Franek, that is a “good staffing level.”
On-call rates are around $21 per hour, with a different pay scale for meeting and training time. Northfield firefighters also receive an annual pension of $10,000, the maximum allowed in the state.
“It has all the recipe to be a desirable place to be a firefighter,” Franek said. "… The people aren’t in it for the money, but we just want to be respectful for the guys, given their time and effort away from their jobs."
Franek said the hires were planned for last year to account for upcoming retirements and one staff departure but were delayed, and the $22,000 budgeted to fund the moves rolled over.
“We want to be ahead of the curve,” he said.
In 2019, NAFRS hired six firefighters after more than 20 applied for positions. The hiring process includes a cognitive skills test, physical examination, and oral interviews. After the oral interviews with a panel of captains and NAFRS board members, candidates are given physicals to ensure there are no physical impairments. The hiring two years ago was the third round since the organization was founded in 2014.
Northfield Area Fire & Rescue responds to about 260-280 fire calls each year, as well as a couple hundred rescue calls. The minimum percentage of calls an active employee must respond to is considered 30%, with the average from 40% to 60%