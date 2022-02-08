Commissioner Toni Carter stands with Renee Faulkner and Jevon Robinson. Carter, class of '75, returned to Carleton to deliver Friday's convocation address, "Creating Healthy Communities." Elected by the voters of District 4 in March 2005, Carter shared how her experiences as a Black student at Carleton, including a student bus trip to register voters in Mississippi, influenced her work in education, the arts, and community-building. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
As part of Black History Month, an art exhibit at Carleton College looks back 50 years ago to celebrate the lived experiences of Black students at a pivotal time in the College’s history.
The exhibit in the Sayles Hill Art Collection space is titled, Black at Carleton 1966-1979, and was programmed by students working with the programming offices of intercultural life (OIL) and student activities (SAO).
The exhibit notes state that "In the midst of the Civil Rights movement and a nationwide focus on people of color in higher education, Carleton graduated its first two black women and made a commitment to expanding the Black student body. As the Black student population increased in 1965, so too did Black student activism, creative expression, and intellectual curiosity."
Renee Faulkner, director of OIL, said the students who created the exhibit had the unique opportunity to see themselves in the archived photos they carefully combed through.
"They learned about a whole legacy of Black student activism and involvement here," Faulkner said.
Jevon Robinson, a senior who introduced Friday's convocation guest speaker Toni Carter, a 1975 Carleton graduate, said he became interested in the exhibit after doing some research on Black House now called Wade House at 205 College St.
Black House was established in Fall 1970 and served as a home for 25 black students as well as a hub for black students from St. Olaf and residents of the Northfield community.
The exhibit also features photos of a black dance company called Ebony II, which began as part of a Black History Week event in Feb. 1973. Other photos from 1967-68 depict students who started a group named SOUL, Students Organized for Unity and Liberation.
SOUL was chartered to "develop a sense of community among Black people through an awareness of the psychological social economic and political implications of racism, and to develop viable programs through which we can effect the liberation of Black people."
With the second-floor the gallery filled with people looking at photographs from a half-century ago, Faulkner said, "This exhibit pays homage to those who came before and the legacy they left behind."