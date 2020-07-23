A split Northfield City Council rejected a proposed charter amendment to add a commitment to uphold the city’s charter to oath of office addresses.
The council rejected the amendment by a 3-4 vote during its July 21 meeting. Councilors David DeLong, Brad Ness and Mayor Rhonda Pownell voted to approve the amendment. Any change to the city's charter needs unanimous council approval to pass.
Speaking before the council Tuesday night, Charter Commission Chair Lance Heisler stressed that the commissioner wasn’t trying to fix any problems in bringing the amendment forward. Instead, he noted the change is intended to call attention to the city’s charter. He said it would be a nice addition to the commitment those taking the oaths already express to state and federal constitutions.
Although Heisler acknowledged the charter is justifiably difficult to change, increasing its exposure is a worthy goal. He added the oaths of office in other cities, with the current exception of the Minneapolis Fire Department, typically don't include the commitment to uphold a city's charter. Heisler said the change wouldn’t take up much staff time and can be done quickly and efficiently.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau noted the council is already bound by city code to abide by the charter. She added that she agrees that attention should be drawn to the city’s charter, noting the promise to uphold the document is included on ethics disclosure forms.
While Councilors Jessica Peterson White, Erica Zweifel and Grabau said they agreed with Ness and DeLong that the amendment is relatively easy to implement, they believed it would set a negative precedent for any possible Charter Commission action. Peterson White added she didn't feel the Charter Commission should “be in the business of looking for problems to solve,” noting she believes enacting the amendment would still take up too much staff time as other issues remain unsolved.
“I really believe in not making extra laws,” she said. “This is not a good use of public resources.”
Zweifel said she didn’t want Northfield to be the first city to have the oath include the statement to uphold the charter.
Fellow Councilor Suzie Nakasian said she would feel more comfortable with adding the amendment after other work, including possibly reading the city’s charter during Constitution Day activities.
DeLong said he didn’t “think it’s very onerous on the council to do this,” noting the Charter Commission is considered independent from the council and appointed by a district court judge.
“This is not controversial,” Ness added.
Council, Charter Commission have past tenuous relationship
The charter, established in 1910, was meant to serve as the city’s guiding document. It has been altered several times since, but has retained much of its original language.
In August 2017, the Charter Commission issued an opinion to the City Council, questioning the approved incentives for the 80-room Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott. The council moved ahead with the project and incentives.
Former Charter Commission Chair Tim Clack resigned in May 2016, stating at the time that he had witnessed councilors disregard the city's charter, verbally attack commissioners representing the document and continually show a lack of respect for the the document.
In June 2017, David Ludescher, a current for Northfield mayoral candidate, resigned as Charter Commission chair over concerns about how prospective members’ applications are processed.
Pownell said the amendment would have been a less controversial way for the boards to work together.
“It’s harmless,” she said. “I don’t see a reason to vote it down.”