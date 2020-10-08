Dakota Electric Association recently awarded Tony Rowan, Greenvale Township supervisor, the Outstanding Township Leader of the Year award.
A press release states each year, Dakota Electric seeks to recognize outstanding leadership with the award, and Dakota Electric directors Bill Middlecamp and Margaret Schreiner virtually attended the Dakota County Township Officers Association meeting to present the award to Rowan.
“It was unexpected, and I appreciate it very much,” Rowan said.
“Thanks to his initiative, we are going to be able to take care of culverts in a timely and cost-effective manner,” said Township Clerk Linus Langer.
Rowan, a lifelong township resident, is relatively new to township service, having served for just 2 1/2 years, but is seen as having helped the township in significant ways.
"He has been proactive in addressing noxious weed issues," the release states. He has worked to secure funding and help to eliminate noxious weeds and been a key communicator on the issue. He has inventoried aging infrastructure in need of repairs and has spearheaded bringing together property owners to provide easements for bridge repair.
Rowan was awarded $250 to donate to a charity of his choice, which he designated to go toward the local chapter of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which supports military personnel and their families.