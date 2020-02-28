The Northfield School Board on Thursday approved $2.25 million in contracts for a significant remodeling project planned for the current Greenvale Park Elementary School.
Once construction on the new, approximately $28 million Greenvale Elementary School is complete, early childhood programs at Northfield Community Resource Center and Longfellow will consolidate into the remodeled building along with a licensed child care center, early childhood family education, early childhood special education, preschool, community education and Adult Basic Education. In a partnership with the Community Action Center, the building will house a food pantry to provide needed food services to the north side of town.
Remodeling will be fairly limited, but there are Minnesota Department of Human Services requirements the building must meet, necessitating installation of doors in the traditionally open building. There will be cabinetry replacement and upgrades and improvements to the HVAC system. Considered the most expensive aspect of the project, plans are to replace the original boiler system, convert the heating system from steam to hot water and create a secure front entrance.
The project’s total budget is estimated at about $2.4 million.
The district received 22 bids for the work. Of the nine approved packages, three companies are within a 30-mile radius of the project.
“The project did bid over budget,” the district stated in a memo. “However, based on the current status of the budget, the board is asked to allow contracts to be issued to the bidders as presented at a cost of $2.25 million, as well as approval for the general conditions fee of $263,251, the construction contingency of $30,000.”
Northfield is using bond proceeds and long-term facilities maintenance funding, which is used to prevent the erosion of facilities. Northfield under-levied by about $2 million under voter authority from a couple years ago because of how well they managed bond funds, said Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann. The district has already earned approximately $500,000 in interest on the bond and plans to use a portion of that on the project.
Josh Cooper, senior project manager with contractor Knutson Construction, said the district is “in a good spot with where they are on budget.”
Construction is seen as necessary before the child care center opens because it will have to be open continuously once that takes place.