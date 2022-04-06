The Up Gallery at the Northfield Arts Guild usually features the art of one artist.
Except this month when the upstairs exhibit has a decidedly local and newsworthy theme.
Instead of a solo exhibit, the gallery will be showcasing the historic Archer House through 18 photographic images and eight works of art by Joe Miller and David F. Allen.
The Archer House exhibit opens Wednesday, April 6 and runs through May 7.
“We were in a staff meeting just brainstorming ideas for exhibits,” said Madison Hughes, visual arts manager of the Northfield Arts Guild. “And we knew the Archer House would be coming down and thought the public might be interested in seeing it through the years.”
Hughes said Guild Executive Director Andrea Sjogren, Education Assistant and Outreach Coordinator Jennie Eubank and Performing Arts Manager Anna Olson all agreed highlighting the building that so many Northfield residents remember fondly made sense.
“We’d been following all the news about the Archer House being demolished in January and our staff thought April might be the perfect time to highlight the building’s history and legacy with an exhibit of photographs and artworks,” explained Hughes.
The exhibit includes 18 historic photographs from the pages of local historian Susan Hvistendahl’s two books about the Archer House, as well as eight landscapes by artists Joe Miller and David F. Allen.
The photos will be arranged in a chronological timeline beginning in 1877 when construction was completed, through the years until the devastating fire in November 2020 made it uninhabitable, and ending with the building’s demolition in 2022. A booklet featuring 30 key events over the building’s 145-year history will be available for viewers to reference. A notebook for public comments will also accompany the visual display.
“We really hope this exhibit will bring the community in to celebrate the history of a great building,” she said. “This exhibit is a good reminder of how art and history woven together gives us a connection to both the past and the present.”
