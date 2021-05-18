Northfield High School students and Black Student Union members Amira Haileab and Mimi Keita say the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd is a reminder of the challenges Black Americans face both nationally and in locally.
The students were key organizers when approximately 200 Northfield High School students walked out of class last month, protesting what they saw as the racist actions of police in shooting deaths of Floyd and 13-year-old Chicago boy Adam Toledo.
A community that prides itself on being forward thinking, it's not immune to the issues larger cities face. Keita said there's a lack of awareness by non-minorities that Northfield's got a mobile home park on the north end of town. And, she added, non-white Northfield High School students and their white classmates are prone to self-segregation.
“In Northfield, we don’t like talking about race very much, but I just feel like there (are) so many clear racial issues going on in our community,” Keita said. “The first thing that comes to mind is the whole separation of Hispanic students and white students.”
Keita and Haileab say, though they have not faced overt racism, they have faced microaggressions, including comments claiming a person of color is an Advanced Placement class being unduly favored to make up for prior discrimination against others. Other cited examples include people asking to touch a Black person’s hair or telling them that they are “well-spoken,” “talk white,” or are “not really Black” because of their personalities or background.
To help end what they deem systemic racism, the students support defunding the police and moving those dollars into mental health services and community development, steps they said would prevent future crime. One possibility Keita sees is creating a publicly available phone line for people suffering from mental health services.
Defunding the police became a point of discussion in Minneapolis following Floyd’s murder. Though individual Minneapolis City Council members expressed support for reducing funding for the police, some residents have begged the city to hire more officers, citing longer response times and an increase in violent crime. The city announced earlier this year that it planned to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers after an unprecedented number either left the force or went on extended medical leave following Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests and riots.
“I don’t think reform works in this situation, especially when the police system is inherently racist,” Haileab said. “If you commit to the long-term goal of reducing crime, that would be a lot more worthwhile."
More work needed
Though Keita admitted she “was very excited” following Chauvin’s guilty verdict earlier this month, she reminded herself that it was a “small step,” and that justice is still needed for Black Americans Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright in other police killings.
Taylor was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, home last year by police who were executing a search warrant. Following Taylor’s death, two detectives were fired. Another officer, also fired, was indicted by a grand jury last September on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing bullets that went through her home and into an adjacent apartment.
Wright’s recent death in Brooklyn Center has also set off protests and calls for change. The officer who reportedly shot Wright, Kimberly Potter, said she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her service weapon instead. She has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter and is expected to go on trial in December.
Haileab, who is a supporter of prison abolition, said she does not believe Chauvin should be sent to jail. Keita says extensive reforms are needed to the prison system to ensure it is more focused on rehabbing those who are sentenced. She said prisoners should not be subjected to working long hours at very low pay in poor conditions.
Keita, who plans to teach in the social sciences field, and Haileab, who is unsure of her career plans but is considering biology/chemistry, the humanities, and law, said a significant source of modern mistreatment and unequal incarceration of Black Americans is tied to the decades-old war on drugs, an initiative Keita said was “definitely” racist and included disproportionate sentences for crack and cocaine possession. Crack was seen as a drug disproportionately impacting the Black community. According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, Black males accounted for 34% of the total prison population in 2018. In 2000, Black men made up 6.1% of the total U.S. population.
A prominent argument made by those who have supported police actions in previous related deaths say they only occurred after suspects resisted arrest and posed a threat. To Keita, however, compliance has proven not to work because of “unconscious or conscious bias.” She said there is a concept that Black men are inherently scary and a threat.
“They don’t even realize that they believe those things,” she said of those who side with the police in such cases.
To bridge the gap they see as existing between Black and white Northfield High School students, Keita and Haileab said multiple steps are needed.
“It’s important,” Haileab said of such dialogue. “I think a lot of people are scared to try because they don’t want to make any errors.”
“I don’t think you always have to initiate the conversation,” Keita added. “If you know a Black person that’s feeling really upset about something, just listen to them. The best thing you can do is listen and learn. That’s what’s really important. From there you can start having conversations with other white people.”