For Northfield’s Charlie Cogan and Cerif Keita, donating French-language books to students in West Africa is all about building amities — friendships.
Cogan, a French teacher at the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie, and Keita, a professor of French at Carleton College from French-speaking Mali, have been active volunteers with Books For Africa (BFA) for a number of years.
Cogan, a BFA board member, said Thursday he had boxes of donated books in his car for delivery to a specified warehouse in St. Paul. He said the next container heading to Africa would depart Minnesota in about two weeks.
“There’s still time for folks to donate any French-language books for this shipment,” he said.
Cogan, who has visited 12 nations in Africa, although not yet Mali, said he’s also been involved with Northfield Rotary Club’s matching funds campaign that raises money to send more books to African schools.
“In fact, both Cherif and I are both just doing our best to support a project managed by someone else,” Cogan said.
Cherif does a lot of work to support education in Mali, but in this particular case, he’s just helping someone else hoping to do the same by sharing a nice contribution of books in French.
Books For Africa is shipping over a million books a year, and it responds to requests from people who would like books for a particular region, Cogan explained. About 13 years ago, Cherif worked on a BFA project for the townships of Durban in South Africa that followed on the heels of his documentary on the “Life and Times of John L. Dube: From Oberlin to Inanda.” John L. Dube was sponsored to study at Oberlin College by two missionaries who were married in Northfield.
“There were some mystical overlaps that only emerged as the film developed into a trilogy,” Cogan said. “Upon his return to South Africa, he founded Ohlange in about 1903, the first school in South Africa founded by a black South African. Dube was also one of the founders of the African National Congress in South Africa, an important legacy there.”
For this latest BFA effort, Cogan explained that he was called in to help because of the need for books in French and reached out to Cherif because he was a French professor and because the container of books was heading to Mali.
“He came through with a substantial contribution of books,” Cogan said.
BFA hopes to collect 6,000 books by the end of February and ship them to Mali students. Like many African countries, more than 60% of Mali’s 2.1 million people are under 25 years old.
Last year, more than $3.1 million was raised to ship books to students in Africa.