Save the Northfield Depot members are seeking local preservation designation for the 1888 depot, a step they say will protect the historic building
The potential city designation would name the depot, at 204 Third St. W, as a local heritage preservation site. Save the Northfield Depot Secretary Alice Thomas noted that Northfield’s Heritage Preservation and Planning commissions, and Minnesota Historic Preservation Office gave positive reviews for the application.
“The Chicago Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific Railway Depot is historically significant as a representation of the importance of the rail system in the growth and development of Northfield,” wrote Michael Koop, historic preservation officer with the State Historic Preservation Office. “Despite being moved, the significant association has been retained in its new location.”
All three recommendations are expected to be sent to the Northfield City Council later this summer. Though the Depot building was designated as a historic site in 1980, it was moved 250 feet north to a new permanent site in January 2016 and therefore needs to be reassessed. Council designation would mean any changes to the building have to be approved by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
Thomas said preserving the site is especially important because “it’s a part of our history,” and played a major role in the growth of Northfield in the initial stages of its existence.
“It is a significant building in that it is the last of the existing buildings that were a part of this very large development on that side of town,” she noted.
“It is a way to protect it in the future,” Thomas added.
In its application, Save the Northfield Depot said the site qualifies under the “association to events” criteria. According to the organization, the current depot replaced another wood building built in 1869 which burned down in 1888. In January 1917, business and college leaders reportedly wrote position letters, and farmer club leaders passed a resolution regarding the need for passenger rail. At that time, according to historical documents, most of the more than 1,000 St. Olaf and Carleton College students entered and left Northfield through the depot.
According to Save the Northfield Depot, the site “offers a classic, if modest, example” of an architecture style of many train stations throughout the Midwest from 1870-1900, including a large overhang giving passengers shelter when outside. The application also included references to stone being used in the building’s door and window lintels and sills, water table and foundation.
“The architecture of the exterior facade also reflects the culture of the 1888 time period — a time when men and women had separate facilities,” Save the Northfield Depot wrote. “The 1888 depot provided separate entrance doors, ticket windows, waiting rooms and exit doors.”
With the central location on the Q block between West Second and Third streets, the depot is seen as having a community center role within the city, with visions of art and music on its outdoor pavilion. It is also within walking and biking distance of many city residents, and its hoped that its proximity to rail would provide transportation access to the Twin Cities and other metro areas.
Last October, Northfield secured $1.75 million to fund a Northfield Transit Hub just north of the depot, representing just over half of the total project cost. The project’s advocates, who have championed it for more than a decade, said that it would provide transportation access to the Twin Cities and other metro areas via bus and rail, all within walking and biking distance of many city residents. The fight for the transit hub brought Northfield’s business community, colleges and many residents together. Businesses pushed hard for it as a way to help commuters, while the colleges supported it to increase student mobility.