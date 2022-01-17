...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
In February 2020, DFLer Kristi Pursell explained her support for first-term 20B Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, during a caucus at St. John’s Lutheran Church. (File photo/southernminn.com)
On Friday, Kristi Pursell of Northfield officially became the first candidate to announce her candidacy for the House of Representatives seat Todd Lippert is vacating.
Pursell, executive director of Clean River Partners, said she was inspired to run for office mainly because of Lippert's outstanding example.
"I'm inspired to continue to build upon the coalitions and relationships Todd's created," Pursell said. "Many people were distressed by the news that he was stepping down."
She said after helping with Lippert's door-to-door grassroots campaign the last couple of years, she's been especially impressed with his unflagging "hope, enthusiasm and energy."
Pursell praised Lippert's heroic efforts on getting the $5.5 million soil health bill passed. Pursell said she testified at the state capitol along with other farmer partners who advocated for soil health and clean water during the bill's debate.
"That's where I saw how sausage is made," she said.
Pursell has a degree in English/ Environmental Studies from St. Olaf College and has a background in small-scale farming, environmental education, and leadership. She joined Clean River Partners in 2015 as the community engagement coordinator. In 2018 she became executive director.
"As an environmental educator, I want to continue to work with people to create a cleaner, healthier environment," she said.
Lippert called Pursell "a strong candidate" whose established connections with farmers around Northfield and in the smaller communities in the district will be key to a successful campaign.
"Kristi is a strong local environmental leader who has many, many gifts," he said. "She's a champion for clean water, soil health and helping farmers become more resilient to climate change."
Lippert said some of his supporters reached out to tell him they are excited that she's in the race.
"She has experience in the Legislature as a citizen leader," said Lippert.
She said she hopes to hold a campaign kickoff event outdoors in late-March. "Hopefully Omicron will be over by then," Pursell said.