Frozen-then-broken pipes and fire sprinklers caused enough flooding to force an all-building evacuation Saturday for residents of the 45-unit Mosaic Apartments building.
With 1 to 2 inches of water covering the second floor and dripping into some units on the first floor, some residents had stuffed towels under their doors to prevent more flooding.
Northfield Fire and Rescue informed residents they had approximately 30 minutes to leave the building then quickly turned off the building's electricity and heat.
Karen Gilmore, acting building manager, said the worst damage effected 11 units on mostly the north and west ends of first and second floors of the modern-look complex at 1400 Heritage Dr.
"Those residents will be displaced for a month or two," Gilmore said. "Of course, River Edge will pay for their hotel stays."
River Edge manages Mosiac, she said, and Dr. Tony Turner owns River Edge.
Gilmore, who has lived in the building for 12 years, said some residents moved in with nearby family members Saturday night or stayed at area hotels. Gilmore said Turner was not available to comment, because he was "on a long-planned trip out of the country." An insurance adjuster would be inspecting the building Tuesday, she added.
Another resident, Judy Schotzko, who lives on the floor below Gilmore and has been helping her call all the residents, said everyone complied with the evacuation order in a timely fashion, rounding up pets, coats and clothes before exiting the property.
"Thank goodness it was water, not a fire," Schotzko said. And that no one was injured or killed like those fires in New York and Philadelphia, she added.