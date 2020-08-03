HISTORY LESSON

Prior to its demolition, the properties at 510 and 512 Division St., listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, was considered to contribute to the Northfield Commercial Historic District. According to the most recent resurvey of the district: “The property retains historic significance and enough exterior integrity to remain contributing to the district. [A 1900 map] labels two joined buildings as the Northstar Hotel.

"Possibly built as a single structure with different heights and elevation treatments, local records note it was 'built to look like two buildings.” A circa 1917 photo shows this treatment, with identical upper story window treatment of paired sash under a segmental arched window. The building variously housed the Lennox Hotel, Hotel Cleveland, Mrs. School’s boarding house and Schultz’s harness Shop. The American Express Railroad office was the occupant by 1917. During the 1940s it was a secondhand store, and next the Berg and Son Upholstery, Bromley Upholstery and finally the Garlie Veterinary office in the north building.

"The current upper story treatment includes transoms that do not appear in historic photographs. The south building appears to retain the cornice over the entry that is suggested by the ca. 1917 photograph. The south building has had a long history of alterations, as the 1917, 1948 and 1977 views show. At present, neither building retains the window treatments still evident in circa 1917.”